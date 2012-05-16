* Greek uncertainty continues, euro could test 2012 low
* ECB stops operations with some Greek bank-sources
* Dollar climbs to 2-week high vs yen after US data
NEW YORK, May 16 The euro hovered near a
fourth-month low against the U.S. dollar o n W ednesday and more
losses could be in store as investors feared a Greek exit from
the euro zone that could result in other peripheral countries
following suit.
Adding to the bearish sentiment, euro zone central bank
sources said the European Central Bank has stopped monetary
policy operations with some Greek banks as they have not been
successfully recapitalized.
The news briefly sent the euro below $1.27,
approaching its session low of $1.2679, according to Reuters
data. It was on track to test the January low of $1.2623, below
which would mark the euro's lowest level since August 2010.
"The move was short-lived but it highlights the general
distrust out there right now. For most people, there's no good
reason to buy the euro at this point. It's pretty much any
excuse to sell it," said John Doyle, senior strategist at Tempus
Consulting in Washington.
The euro last traded little changed on the day at $1.2725.
It also hit a three-month low versus the yen before
recovering to trade 0.2 percent higher at 102.22 yen..
Greek political leaders meet on Wednesday to form a
caretaker government that will lead the country into its second
election in just over a month, with Greece's euro membership at
stake in a growing crisis rocking world markets.
Germany wants to stabilize Greece within the euro zone but
Athens must stick to its agreements with international lenders,
a German government spokesman said on We dnesday.
Expectations that Germany and France will act together to
keep Greece in the euro zone helped support the common currency
earlier in the session, though it remained pressured with
investors not convinced Greece will not chart its own course.
"The fundamentals look the same and we have the same
commentary," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at
Forex.com. "European officials want Greece to remain in the euro
zone and will provide support but Greek officials are saying a
lot of different things and it is not a surprise they will have
(new) elections."
Investors also remain concerned about the knock-on effects
of a Greek euro exit for economies like Spain and Italy. That
has helped bolster the perceived safety of the dollar and the
yen in recent months.
The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of 80.55
yen, more than a yen above the 2-1/2 month low touched
last week, after data showed U.S. housing starts rose more than
expected in April.
It last traded at 80.33 yen, up 0.2 percent.
The dollar touched a four-month high against the Swiss franc
of 0.9471 franc and was last up 0.1 percent at 0.9436
franc.Sterling underperformed after the Bank of England issued a
weaker growth outlook in its quarterly inflation report while
Governor Mervyn King warned that the turmoil in the euro zone
posed a risk to the UK economy.
This helped the euro recover from a 3-1/2 year low
against the UK pound, which also fell to a four-week low versus
the dollar.
Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth
weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars , which fell to five-month lows
against the U.S. dollar.