* Worries about Greece euro exit, banking sector hurt euro
* Euro hits 4-month low vs firmer dollar, 3-month low vs yen
* Spain's Bankia shares tumble, talk of possible downgrades
NEW YORK, May 17 The euro recovered from a
four-month low against the dollar to trade little changed
against the dollar Thursday but was expected to remain under
pressure as concerns mount about periphery euro zone banks and
the prospect of contagion if Greece exits the euro.
Growing aversion to risk drove investors towards the safety
of the U.S. dollar, which rose to a four-month high against a
basket of currencies, while the euro also dropped to a
three-month low versus the yen.
Talk of possible Spanish bank downgrades pushed European
equities sharply lower. Shares in Spanish lender Bankia
fell more than 20 percent following a report in the El Mundo
newspaper that its customers had withdrawn more than 1 billion
euros from their accounts over the past week.
This followed news on Wednesday that the European Central
Bank had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks because
they had not been successfully recapitalised.
Investors were increasingly worried that Greece could leave
the euro following a second election to be held on June 17 as
voters looked likely to opt for parties opposed to the terms of
its international bailout.
"The true driver for the euro/dollar exchange rate is this
increased uncertainty over the actual existence of the euro zone
itself," said Anthony King Managing Director of investment grade
fixed income at PineBridge Investments in London. PineBridge
manages about $67 billion in assets. "In the near term, we don't
see a reduction in those fears."
The euro dropped to $1.2665, its lowest level since
mid-January, past stop-loss sell orders below $1.2680 and on
course for a test of its 2012 low of $1.2623, according to
Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2712, little changed from the
prior close.
Higher yields for Spain at an otherwise well-received bond
auction o n Thursday reinforced concerns that its borrowing costs
may become unsustainable as markets worry that the crisis could
spread to other indebted euro zone countries.
Data on Thursday showed Spain's economy contracted by 0.3
percent in the first quarter, putting it firmly in recession
after it shrank by the same pace in the fourth quarter.
The dollar index climbed to a four-month high of
81.682 as investors sought safety, while the euro also fell to
101.56 yen, its weakest since February.
FED QE TALK
But some analysts said the dollar's gains could be capped
after minutes of the Fed's April meeting revealed that
policymakers thought the U.S. central bank might need to do more
to support the economy if the recovery stumbles.
Some also said the euro may rebound as the market has
already priced in much of the risk surrounding Greece, even
though most market commentators predict the euro's slide will
continue.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see the euro/dollar going back
to $1.30 and stay within the same range within three months - we
are pretty much at the bottom of the range," said Pierre
Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva Investors in
London.
"Perhaps it could drop to $1.25 if Greece is given the red
card by Europe," he said. He added, however, that a Greek exit
may be priced in already and pointed out that the euro has
traded in a relatively narrow range since January.
Investors and speculators have built huge bearish positions
against the euro since the start of the month after an
inconclusive Greek election left the country on the road to
bankruptcy and a possible chaotic exit from the euro zone.
Traders' skittishness toward the euro was visible in options
markets, where one-month euro/dollar implied volatility
traded close to the 2-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday
at 11.30 percent.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against the yen to 80.17 yen,
not far from a two-week high of 80.55 touched on
Wednesday, according to Reuters data.