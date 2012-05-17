* Worries about Greece euro exit, banking sector hurt euro
* Euro hits 4-month low vs firmer dollar, 3-month low vs yen
* Spain's Bankia shares tumble, talk of possible downgrades
NEW YORK, May 17 The euro fell to a four-month
low against the dollar o n Thursday on concerns about banks in
Spain and Greece and the prospect of contagion if Greece exits
the euro zone.
Growing aversion to risk drove investors towards the safety
of the U.S. dollar, which rose to a four-month high against a
basket of currencies. The euro also dropped to a three-month low
versus the yen.
Talk of possible Spanish bank downgrades pushed European
equities sharply lower and kept the euro under
pressure.
Troubles in Greece and Spain added to concern the euro zone
lacks a firm plan to deal with debt problems. That led to
anxiety the crisis could eventually endanger the currency bloc
itself.
"The true driver for the euro/dollar exchange rate is this
increased uncertainty over the actual existence of the euro
zone," said Anthony King Managing Director of investment grade
fixed income at PineBridge Investments in London. PineBridge
manages about $67 billion in assets. "In the near term, we don't
see a reduction in those fears."
Shares in Spanish lender Bankia fell more than 20 percent
following a report in the El Mundo newspaper its customers had
pulled over 1 billion euros from accounts over the past week.
This followed news on Wednesday the European Central Bank
had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks because they
had not been successfully recapitalised.
Investors were increasingly worried Greece could leave the
euro following a second election to be held on June 17. Voters
looked likely to opt for parties opposed to the terms of its
international bailout.
The euro did get a bid after the release of an index of
business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region which came
in well below expectations but the impact was fleeting and more
on dollar weakness..
The euro again swung back to losses after an IMF official
said the European Central Bank had room for further easing,
given a weakening economy, and for further unconventional policy
measures..
The euro dropped to $1.2665, its lowest level since
mid-January, past stop-loss sell orders below $1.2680 and on
course for a test of its 2012 low of $1.2623, according to
Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2701, down 0.1 percent.
"Euro/dollar is likely to have some support at the
year-to-date lows around $1.26, but conceivably, it opens up
back to the 2010 lows around $1.1875," said PineBridge's King.
"That is certainly not impossible."
Higher yields for Spain at an otherwise well-received bond
auction o n Thursday reinforced concerns that its borrowing costs
may become unsustainable as markets worry that the crisis could
spread to other indebted euro zone countries.
Data on Thursday showed Spain's economy contracted by 0.3
percent in the first quarter, putting it firmly in recession
after it shrank by the same pace in the fourth quarter.
The dollar index climbed to a four-month high of
81.682 as investors sought safety, while the euro also fell to
100.66 yen, its weakest since early February.
FED QE TALK
Some analysts said the dollar's gains could be capped after
minutes of the Fed's April meeting revealed that policymakers
thought the U.S. central bank might need to do more to support
the economy if the recovery stumbles.
Some also said the euro may rebound as the market has
already priced in much of the risk surrounding Greece. Most
market commentators predict the euro's slide will continue.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see the euro/dollar going back
to $1.30 and stay within the same range within three months - we
are pretty much at the bottom of the range," said Pierre
Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva Investors in
London.
"Perhaps it could drop to $1.25 if Greece is given the red
card by Europe," he said. He added, however, that a Greek exit
may be priced in already and pointed out that the euro has
traded in a relatively narrow range since January.
Investors and speculators have built huge bearish positions
against the euro since the start of the month after an
inconclusive Greek election left the country on the road to
bankruptcy and a possible chaotic exit from the euro zone.
Traders' skittishness toward the euro was visible in options
markets, where one-month euro/dollar implied volatility
traded close to the 2-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday
at 11.30 percent.
The dollar fell as low as 79.26 yen, the lowest since mid
February, before last trading at 79.37 yen, down 1.2 percent on
the day.