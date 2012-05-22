* EU summit may not yield meaningful outcome-analysts * Germany says euro bonds do not offer solution * But traders still wary of short squeeze in euro * Yen falls as Fitch downgrades Japan ratings By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 22 The euro fell against the dollar on Tuesday after two days of gains as investors pared back expectations that an informal meeting of European leaders would yield much progress in tackling the region's debt crisis. However, given the market's stretched bearish positioning and oversold signals on the technical charts, the euro could see a short-term squeeze higher ahead of the European summit. While there have been hopes in some quarters that Wednesday's summit may lead to agreement on measures to boost growth, investors were not confident of a breakthrough given apparent differences in opinion between Germany and France. French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a joint euro zone bond, a measure backed by Italy, Spain and the European Commission. However Germany, Europe's largest economy and paymaster, has so far opposed the move and continues to champion austerity measures. A German official said on Tuesday euro bonds did not offer a solution to the region's problems. "The string of summit meetings that have been called to address the euro crisis thus far have more often than not failed to live up to market hopes for quick and decisive action and this one will be no exception," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.2757, though it held above last week's four-month low of $1.2642. However, with speculators' short euro positions at a record high, traders were wary of any development that could trigger a squeeze higher. "I doubt any news out of the meeting tomorrow will be able to create a positive environment, but people booked some profit at the end of last week and may be waiting for better levels to sell the euro," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. Concerns also remained that Greece could leave the euro after elections next month and about Spain's troubled banking sector. The Institute of International Finance said Spanish banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses. YEN FALLS ON FITCH MOVE The yen lost ground against the dollar after Fitch rating agency cut Japan's long-term ratings to A+, citing Japan's high and rising public debt ratios and a "leisurely" fiscal consolidation plan. The dollar was up 0.7 percent against the yen at 79.88 yen . Important support for the yen is at its 200-day moving average, around 78.53 yen. "A focus on Japan's deteriorating fiscal metrics may (result) in further yen weakness, reducing the impact of recent safe haven flows that had been driven by risk aversion," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. Additionally, he added that the ongoing interventionist comments from Japanese finance officials should keep market participants focused on dollar/yen for any potential upswing. Also on Tuesday, the OECD said the United States and Japan were leading a fragile economic recovery among developed countries but that this could be blown off course if the euro zone fails to contain its debt crisis. The Bank of Japan begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with most market players expecting the BOJ to keep policy on hold after easing last month. The dollar index, meanwhile, rose 0.2 percent to 81.27 , rising after three days of losses.