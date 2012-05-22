* EU summit may not yield meaningful outcome-analysts
* Germany says euro bonds do not offer solution
* But traders still wary of short squeeze in euro
* Yen falls as Fitch downgrades Japan ratings
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 22 The euro fell against the
dollar on Tuesday after two days of gains as investors pared
back expectations that an informal meeting of European leaders
would yield much progress in tackling the region's debt crisis.
However, given the market's stretched bearish positioning
and oversold signals on the technical charts, the euro could see
a short-term squeeze higher ahead of the European summit.
While there have been hopes in some quarters that
Wednesday's summit may lead to agreement on measures to boost
growth, investors were not confident of a breakthrough given
apparent differences in opinion between Germany and France.
French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a
joint euro zone bond, a measure backed by Italy, Spain and the
European Commission.
However Germany, Europe's largest economy and paymaster, has
so far opposed the move and continues to champion austerity
measures. A German official said on Tuesday euro bonds did not
offer a solution to the region's problems.
"The string of summit meetings that have been called to
address the euro crisis thus far have more often than not failed
to live up to market hopes for quick and decisive action and
this one will be no exception," said Shaun Osborne, chief
currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.4
percent against the dollar at $1.2757, though it held above last
week's four-month low of $1.2642.
However, with speculators' short euro positions at a record
high, traders were wary of any development that could trigger a
squeeze higher.
"I doubt any news out of the meeting tomorrow will be able
to create a positive environment, but people booked some profit
at the end of last week and may be waiting for better levels to
sell the euro," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
Concerns also remained that Greece could leave the euro
after elections next month and about Spain's troubled banking
sector. The Institute of International Finance said Spanish
banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses.
YEN FALLS ON FITCH MOVE
The yen lost ground against the dollar after Fitch rating
agency cut Japan's long-term ratings to A+, citing Japan's high
and rising public debt ratios and a "leisurely" fiscal
consolidation plan.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent against the yen at 79.88 yen
. Important support for the yen is at its 200-day moving
average, around 78.53 yen.
"A focus on Japan's deteriorating fiscal metrics may
(result) in further yen weakness, reducing the impact of recent
safe haven flows that had been driven by risk aversion," said
Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
Additionally, he added that the ongoing interventionist
comments from Japanese finance officials should keep market
participants focused on dollar/yen for any potential upswing.
Also on Tuesday, the OECD said the United States and Japan
were leading a fragile economic recovery among developed
countries but that this could be blown off course if the euro
zone fails to contain its debt crisis.
The Bank of Japan begins a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, with most market players expecting the BOJ to keep
policy on hold after easing last month.
The dollar index, meanwhile, rose 0.2 percent to 81.27
, rising after three days of losses.