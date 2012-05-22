* EU summit may not yield meaningful outcome - analysts
* Germany says euro bonds do not offer solution
* Traders still wary of short squeeze in euro
* Yen falls as Fitch downgrades Japan ratings
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 22 The euro fell against the
dollar on Tuesday after two days of gains as investors pared
back expectations that an informal meeting of European leaders
this week would yield much progress in tackling the region's
debt crisis.
However, given the market's stretched bearish positioning
and oversold signals on the technical charts, the euro could see
a short-term squeeze higher ahead of the European summit.
The yen, meanwhile, tumbled after Fitch downgraded Japan's
ratings and although the currency posted the biggest loss versus
the dollar, investors remained focused on the euro.
While there have been hopes in some quarters that
Wednesday's summit may lead to agreement on measures to boost
euro zone growth, investors were not confident of a breakthrough
given apparent differences in opinion between Germany and
France.
French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a
joint euro zone bond, a measure backed by Italy, Spain and the
European Commission.
However Germany, Europe's largest economy and paymaster, has
so far opposed the move and continues to champion austerity
measures. A German official said on Tuesday euro bonds did not
offer a solution to the region's problems.
"The string of summit meetings that have been called to
address the euro crisis thus far have more often than not failed
to live up to market hopes for quick and decisive action and
this one will be no exception," said Shaun Osborne, chief
currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
In midday New York trading, the euro was down 0.6
percent against the dollar at $1.2742, though it held above last
week's four-month low of $1.2642.
However, with speculators' short euro positions at a record
high, traders were wary of any development that could trigger a
squeeze higher.
"I doubt any news out of the meeting tomorrow will be able
to create a positive environment, but people booked some profit
at the end of last week and may be waiting for better levels to
sell the euro," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
Concerns also remained that Greece could leave the euro
after elections next month, and about Spain's troubled banking
sector. The Institute of International Finance said Spanish
banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses.
DOLLAR'S BID TONE
Analysts said risk aversion remains a key driver in the
current uncertain environment and with a shrinking universe of
safe-haven currencies the U.S. dollar should retain a better bid
tone overall.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 81.341, rising
after three days of losses.
Flows data from U.S. custody bank BNY Mellon showed that the
U.S. dollar was the most bought currency on Tuesday, with net
inflows accelerating in recent sessions at a pace that was twice
as strong as seen last year.
Among emerging markets, BNY Mellon data indicated that most
high-yielding currencies remained under pressure. The bank said
it saw steady outflows from the South African rand, Mexican
peso, Russian ruble, and Hungarian forint in recent sessions.
The greenback also held gains after data showed U.S.
existing home sales rose 3.4 percent to their highest annual
rate in nearly two years, although the report didn't really
impress some analysts.
"I think we're still a ways away from looking at an
encouraging picture of the U.S. economy, though when it comes to
housing, every little bit helps," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"We have been seeing prices fall so this pick-up is a good
thing. And it's a substantial pick-up of the sort we have not
seen in quite some time."
The yen, meanwhile, lost ground against the dollar after
Fitch rating agency cut Japan's long-term ratings to A+, citing
Japan's high and rising public debt ratios and a "leisurely"
fiscal consolidation plan.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent against the yen at 79.97 yen
. Important support for the yen is at its 200-day moving
average around 78.53 yen.
Also on Tuesday, the OECD said the United States and Japan
were leading a fragile economic recovery among developed
countries but that this could be blown off course if the euro
zone fails to contain its debt crisis.