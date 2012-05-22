* Former Greek PM: exit risk unlikely to materialize but
real
* EU summit may not yield meaningful outcome
* Yen falls as Fitch downgrades Japan ratings
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 22 The euro slumped 1 percent
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, ahead of an informal meeting
of European leaders, on growing fears of a Greek exit from the
euro zone.
Dow Jones quoted former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos
as saying that Greeks had no choice but to stick with a painful
austerity program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone, a
risk he said was unlikely to materialize but that was real.
He also told the news agency that some European states and
institutions were considering contingency plans for any
eventuality.
"Sentiment is heavily against the euro," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets,
Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey. "Any negative comment from former
or current Greek officials sends the euro plummeting. There were
also stop-loss orders below $1.2700 which accelerated the move
down."
Investors also doubted whether an informal meeting of
European leaders on Wednesday would yield much progress in
tackling the region's debt crisis.
While there have been hopes that the summit may lead to
agreement on measures to boost euro zone growth, investors were
not confident of a breakthrough given apparent differences in
opinion between Germany and France.
French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a
joint euro zone bond, a measure backed by Italy, Spain and the
European Commission. However Germany, Europe's largest economy,
opposes the move and continues to champion austerity measures.
"We don't expect Germany to cave and for any decisions to be
made before the formal EU Summit which will be held after the
Greek elections in late June," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City.
"Nonetheless, the world will be listening in closely for any
hint of cooperation," she added. If German Chancellor Angela
"Merkel shows any willingness to compromise with Hollande,
euro/dollar will rally."
The euro was down 1 percent to $1.2686, having fallen
as low as $1.2656 on Reuters data and edging back down towards
last week's four-month low of $1.2640.
Concerns also remained about Spain's troubled banking
sector. The Institute of International Finance said Spanish
banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses.
Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to 101.46 yen,
reversing early gains. The dollar rallied 0.9 percent
to 79.99 yen. Important support for the yen is at its
200-day moving average around 78.53 yen.
The yen tumbled after Fitch downgraded its credit ratings
for Japanese government bonds to A-plus, citing Japan's rising
public debt. But analysts doubted yen weakness could last.
"The yen has been trading very strongly based on overall
uncertainty over the last couple of weeks. So I think it might
just be a little bit of a pullback. I don't necessarily think
it's sustained," said Fabian Eliasson, vice president for
currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
Analysts said risk aversion remains a key driver in the
current uncertain environment and with a shrinking universe of
safe-haven currencies the U.S. dollar should retain a better bid
tone overall.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the value of the
greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.7 percent to
81.640.
Flows data from U.S. custody bank BNY Mellon showed that the
U.S. dollar was the most bought currency on Tuesday, with net
inflows accelerating in recent sessions at a pace that was twice
as strong as seen last year.
The greenback held gains after data showed U.S. existing
home sales rose 3.4 percent to their highest annual rate in
nearly two years, although the market's reaction was
limited