* Euro posts worst week in five months
* Spain's Catalonia asks for help, raises contagion fears
* Uncertainty in Greece keeps sentiment bearish
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 25 The euro tumbled to nearly
two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, rattled by fears of
a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the risk other
debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc.
A plea from Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia,
for help from the central government to refinance its debt this
year was the latest news to hit the euro, which was on track for
its worst weekly showing in five months..
Catalonia's appeal reverberated across financial markets.
Spanish and Italian bonds sold off, equities fell, and U.S.
crude futures turned negative.
"The Catalonia news was a big deal because it implies that
the Spanish government may have to take on more debt and it
cannot afford to do so," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.
"It looks like all the euros that were bought need to be
resold. For now, it's all about contagion," he added.
In midday New York trading, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to
$1.2525, after earlier falling to a nearly two-year
low of $1.2495 on trading platform EBS, taking out a key options
barrier at $1.25. That placed the euro on pace for its worst
weekly performance since December.
The common currency has lost 5.5 percent against the dollar
so far this month and is facing its fourth straight week of
losses, raising the possibility of a test of the 2010 low of
$1.1875.
Macro funds and institutional investors have ramped up euro
selling after an inconclusive election in Greece left the
country at risk of bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro
zone.
"I think markets are pretty complacent about a Greek exit,"
said Gabriel de Kock, executive director of FX research at
Morgan Stanley in New York.
"Everyone says it's going to happen, but if it does, the
Europeans will have to do extraordinary things to avoid
contagion of the sort that could knock out Ireland, Spain and
Portugal pretty quickly. So people are not ready."
Greeks vote again on June 17, with polls showing a close
race between parties supporting and opposing austerity measures
that are part of the terms of the country's international
bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks.
Investors are also concerned about the health of the Spanish
banking sector, chances of a deep and damaging slowdown in the
euro area, and the lack of any aggressive policy measures to
address the escalating debt crisis.
Spanish lender Bankia, which was partly
nationalized this month, was set to ask the government for a
bailout of more than 15 billion euros (US$19 billion) on Friday,
a financial sector source told Reuters.
Many strategists expected euro selling to continue next
week, although heavy short positioning could slow the momentum.
"We have...a standoff where the market is short and the news
is bad, and so we have tended to go down in stages," said Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Although it's almost impossible to imagine a set of
circumstances where we get good news, the pullbacks in this move
down since the break of $1.30 have gotten really tiny."
Investor nervousness was well reflected in the options
market, as euro/dollar one-month implied volatility hit 13.13
percent for a second straight day. It was last at 12.0
percent, well above its 50-day moving average.
With the euro under pressure, the dollar has been the chief
beneficiary. An index that measures the dollar against a basket
of major currencies edged up to 82.461, the highest level
since September 2010.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 79.62 yen,
supported by Tokyo importers and investors squaring positions
ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States. Sell
offers around 80.00 yen were poised to cap any further gains,
traders said.
The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2009 francs,
having jumped to 1.20769 francs on Thursday, its
highest level since mid-March on market talk the Swiss
government is going to impose a tax on deposits and chatter that
the Swiss central bank initiated a short squeeze in the pair.
Traders said the Swiss National Bank has been buying euros
in the past few weeks to protect the floor at 1.20 francs,
although some investors were still piling on bets through the
options market that the peg will be breached in coming days if
the euro zone crisis escalates.