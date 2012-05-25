* Spain's Catalonia asks for help, raises contagion fears
* Uncertainty in Greece keeps sentiment bearish
NEW YORK, May 25 The euro slipped to near
two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, rattled by fears of
a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the risk other
debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc.
A plea from Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia,
for help from the central government to refinance its debt this
year was the latest news to hit the euro, which was on track for
its worst weekly showing in five months..
Catalonia's appeal reverberated across financial markets.
Spanish and Italian bonds sold off, equities fell, and U.S.
crude oil futures turned negative.
"The Catalonia news was a big deal because it implies that
the Spanish government may have to take on more debt and it
cannot afford to do so," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.
"It looks like all the euros that were bought need to be
resold. For now, it's all about contagion," he added.
In mid-afternoon New York trading, the euro slipped 0.2
percent to $1.2511, after earlier falling to a nearly
two-year low of $1.2495, using Reuters data, taking out a key
options barrier at $1.25.
The common currency has lost 5.5 percent against the dollar
so far this month and is facing its fourth straight week of
losses, raising the possibility of a test of the 2010 low of
$1.1875. It has dropped 2.1 percent this week, placing the euro
on pace for its worst weekly performance since mid December.
Macro funds and institutional investors have ramped up euro
selling after an inconclusive election in Greece left the
country at risk of bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro
zone.
"I think markets are pretty complacent about a Greek exit,"
said Gabriel de Kock, executive director of FX research at
Morgan Stanley in New York.
"Everyone says it's going to happen, but if it does, the
Europeans will have to do extraordinary things to avoid
contagion of the sort that could knock out Ireland, Spain and
Portugal pretty quickly. So people are not ready."
Greeks vote again on June 17, with polls showing a close
race between parties supporting and opposing the austerity
measures that are part of the terms of the country's
international bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks.
Investors are also concerned about the health of the Spanish
banking sector, chances of a deep and damaging slowdown in the
euro area, and the lack of any aggressive policy measures to
address the escalating debt crisis.
Spanish lender Bankia, which was partly
nationalized this month, was set to ask the government for a
bailout of more than 15 billion euros (US$19 billion) on Friday,
a financial sector source told Reuters.
Many strategists expected euro selling to continue next
week, although heavy short positioning could slow the momentum.
Investor nervousness was well reflected in the options
market, as euro/dollar one-month implied volatility hit 13.13
percent for a second straight day. It was last at 12.2
percent, well above its 50-day simple moving average.
Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut, said the uncertainty surrounding Greece
is likely to keep trading volatile and unpredictable.
"By and large, people are more comfortable being short euro
or long volatility, but at the same time, you get to points like
right now when we're very stretched," said Bechtel. "Then, you
can get very quick 2 percent to 3 percent snap-backs. It forces
everyone to be day traders, speculators as opposed to
investors."
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 79.65 yen
, supported by Tokyo importers and investors squaring
positions ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States.
Sell offers around 80.00 yen were poised to cap any further
gains, traders said.
U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day
holiday.
The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2007 francs,
having jumped to 1.2075 francs on Thursday, its
highest level since mid-March on market talk the Swiss
government is going to impose a tax on deposits and chatter that
the Swiss central bank initiated a short squeeze in the pair.
Traders said the Swiss National Bank has been buying euros
in the past few weeks to protect the floor at 1.20 francs,
although some investors were still piling on bets through the
options market that the peg will be breached in coming days if
the euro zone crisis escalates.