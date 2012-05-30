NEW YORK May 30 The euro fell to a near
two-year low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday with no relief
in sight as Italian borrowing costs soared and concerns mounted
over Spain's banking sector.
The euro fell as low as $1.2376, the lowest since
July 1, 2010. It was last trading at $1.2382, down 0.8 percent
on the day, according to Reuters data.
Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a bond sale on
Wednesday, with 10-year yields topping 6 percent
for the first time since January. The Spanish equivalent
neared the dangerous 7 percent level that had
forced Ireland and Greece to seek bailouts.