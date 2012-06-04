* Euro shorts hit record high as bearish mood dominates
* Yen off highs as market wary of intervention
* Expectations of Fed and ECB stimulus grow
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro rallied against the
dollar and the yen on Monday as euro zone peripheral bond yields
eased on optimism European authorities will yet keep the euro
zone intact though concerns over Spain's ailing banking sector
and global growth capped gains.
Grim U.S. jobs data on Friday added to risk aversion
globally on fears of a worldwide slowdown but comments from
European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny saying he
supported the idea of a European banking union pushed the euro
above of the day's ranges.
"The ideas for this are certainly correct, but you cannot be
misled. We need significant time to implement (this)," Nowotny
told a financial services convention, according to the Austria
Press Agency. [ID:nV9E8DF01N}.
Markets had already been speculating there could be some new
plan or action to work through the euro zone debt crisis and
keep Greece in the euro zone before Nowotny's comments reached
investors.
More insight on potential monetary easing may come from
Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting, with markets
positioning for an outside chance of a rate cut. Factory prices
held steady in the euro zone in April, giving the ECB some room
to cut rates.
"The outlook of the euro will depend on how ready and
willing the European Central Bank's is to provide stimulus to
the European economy," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City. "They (the ECB) have
made it clear that they want the solution to come from Europe's
leaders but the recent deterioration in economic data and slide
in asset prices makes easier monetary policy inevitable."
The euro was 0.4 percent higher at $1.2479, moving
up from the low touched on Friday, its lowest since July 2010.
Traders cited large bids at $1.2370-80, while offers from funds
to sell were layered above $1.2450. Trade had been thin until
New York opened with London markets closed.
The euro was 0.6 percent higher at 97.55 yen
staying above Friday's 11-1/2-year low of 95.57 yen, using
Reuters data.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before a congressional committee about the U.S. economy and may
offer more clues to possible policy stance. The weak U.S. labor
market has raised expectations of more Fed quantitative easing
by some analysts.
"While expectations of more QE by the Fed may help the euro,
with no quick decision about Spain in sight, the pressure on it
will remain," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency analyst at UBS in
Zurich.
The euro's sell-off intensified last week after Spain's
borrowing costs spiked on worries it may need to issue more
bonds to bolster its ailing banks, putting more stress on
markets already concerned that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Monday, but with no
credible and long-lasting policy response expected, borrowing
costs are likely to stay elevated.
EMBATTLED EURO
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called on Saturday for
the establishment of a central authority to oversee fiscal
policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a big leap forward
in euro integration, but investors are doubtful whether such
moves will restore confidence in the near term.
Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann in London said
policymakers will have to react fast as the crisis reaches a
tipping point.
"In the end the politicians and/or the ECB will react,
taking some pressure off the euro," Leuchtmann wrote. "Medium
term, euro/dollar will trend downwards as the crisis will not be
solved but only contained once again."
Commerzbank revised down its euro/dollar forecast, to $1.21
at the end of June at $1.21 from $1.32 earlier.
Market players saw few reasons to buy the single currency,
though there could be bouts of short-covering. Short positions
in the euro surged to the highest on record, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.18 yen, off
Friday's trough of 77.65, its lowest since mid-February. The
currency pair has been volatile on fears of yen-selling
intervention by the Japanese authorities, a factor which will
keep investors edgy.
Expectations of more easing by the Bank of England also kept
a lid on the British pound. Sterling was 0.3 percent higher at
$1.5405, with some investors looking to sell into a
bounce before a BoE policy decision on Thursday.