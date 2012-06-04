NEW YORK, June 4 The euro broke above $1.2500 to a four-day high on Monday on optimism that European leaders will arrive at a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis with a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but there will be no Group of 20 ministerial call, a spokeswoman for Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday. .

The euro was last up 0.5 percent to $1.2495 after climbing as high as $1.2508.