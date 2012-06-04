* Euro rallies against the dollar, yen
* G7 finance ministers, cenbank governors to hold call
Tuesday
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro rallied against the
dollar and the yen on Monday as investors bet European
authorities can keep the euro zone intact, though concerns over
Spain's ailing banking sector and global growth continued to cap
gains.
France and the European Commission signaled their support on
Monday for an ambitious plan to use the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund to rescue stricken banks, as European officials try
to reassure investors they can contain an escalating crisis.
Separately, finance ministers and central bank governors of
the Group of Seven leading economies will hold a conference call
on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but
there will be no Group of 20 ministerial call, a spokeswoman for
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
"Market sentiment picked up on Monday as European
policymakers continued to float ideas on broadening the powers
of the European Stability Mechanism, but the rebound in
risk-taking behavior may be short-lived as the EU struggles to
meet on common ground," said David Song, currency analyst at
DailyFX in New York.
The euro was trading 0.5 percent higher at $1.2494,
up from the trough touched on Friday, which marked its lowest
since July 2010. The Monday peak of $1.2509 was a four-day high.
With London markets closed for a bank holiday, trade volume had
been thin until New York markets opened.
Against the yen, the euro traded up 0.8 percent at
97.75 yen, well above Friday's 11-1/2-year low of 95.57 yen,
using Reuters data.
Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Ewald
Nowotny saying he supported the idea of a European banking union
were the early push to break the euro out of the day's ranges.
Wells Fargo said in a research note that "while the
political discussion so far lacks specifics, increasingly the
idea of a 'banking union' is being floated for consideration at
the late June EU leaders meeting."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday called for
the establishment of a central authority to oversee fiscal
policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a big leap forward
in euro integration, though doubts remain whether such moves
will restore near term confidence.
More insight on potential monetary easing may come from
Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting, with markets now
positioning for an outside chance of a rate cut. Factory prices
held steady in the euro zone in April, giving the ECB some room
to cut rates.
"The outlook of the euro will depend on how ready and
willing the European Central Bank is to provide stimulus to the
European economy," said Kathy Lien, director of currency
research at GFT in Jersey City. "They (the ECB) have made it
clear that they want the solution to come from Europe's leaders
but the recent deterioration in economic data and slide in asset
prices makes easier monetary policy inevitable."
BERNANKE SPEAKS
The euro's sell-off intensified last week after Spain's
borrowing costs spiked on worries it may need to issue more
bonds to bolster its ailing banks, putting more stress on
markets already concerned that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Monday, but with no
credible and long-lasting policy response expected, borrowing
costs are likely to stay elevated.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before a congressional committee about the U.S. economy and may
offer more clues as to a possible policy stance. The weak U.S.
labor market has raised expectations of more Fed quantitative
easing by some analysts.
"While expectations of more QE by the Fed may help the euro,
with no quick decision about Spain in sight, the pressure on it
will remain," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency analyst at UBS in
Zurich.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.25 yen, off
Friday's trough of 77.65, its lowest since mid-February. The
currency pair has recently been volatile on fears of yen-selling
intervention by the Japanese authorities, a factor which will
keep investors on edge.
Expectations of more easing by the Bank of England also kept
a lid on the British pound. Sterling was 0.1 percent higher at
$1.5380, with some investors looking to sell into a
bounce before a BoE policy decision on Thursday.