* Euro rallies vs dollar, yen
* G7 finance ministers, cenbank governors to hold call
Tuesday
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro rebounded against the
dollar and the yen o n M onday as investors pared bearish bets on
hopes that European authorities may be able to keep the region
intact, although Spain's ailing banks and slowing global growth
should cap the currency's gains.
The euro, which was ripe for a bounce given a record high in
net speculative short positioning, was buoyed by news that
France and the European Commission signaled their support for an
ambitious plan to use the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to
rescue stricken banks.
Separately, finance ministers and central bank governors of
the Group of Seven leading economies will hold a conference call
on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis. But
there will be no Group of 20 ministerial call.
While European officials are trying to reassure investors
they can contain an escalating crisis, many market participants
remain bearish on the single currency and believe the euro's
strength should prove temporary.
"On immediate glance this small bounce in euro/dollar looks
very similar to the corrective bounce witnessed in mid-May,
which subsequently failed and opened the door for a move to
Friday's low at $1.2286," said Gareth Sylvester, director at
Klarity FX in San Francisco.
"Accordingly, we would not put any real faith in a
euro/dollar low having been set at this stage," he said. "In
fact we would really need to see a break back above $1.2625/35
to begin to suggest that a short-term low had been seen and
prompt a deeper correction."
The euro last traded 0.4 percent higher at $1.2482,
up from $1.2286 on Friday, its lowest since July 2010. Monday's
peak of $1.2509 was a four-day high. With London markets closed
for a bank holiday, volume was thin until the New York session.
From a medium-term perspective, the broader risks suggest
that the euro may head toward $1.20 and $1.18, Klarity FX's
Sylvester said.
Against the yen, the euro traded up 0.9 percent at
97.86 yen, well above Friday's 11-1/2-year low of 95.57 yen,
according to Reuters data.
Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Ewald
Nowotny saying he supported the idea of a European banking union
gave the euro an early boost.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday called for
the establishment of a central authority to oversee fiscal
policy in the euro zone, while Germany wants a big leap forward
in euro integration.
More insight on potential monetary easing may come from
Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting, and markets are
positioning for an outside chance of a rate cut.
"The outlook of the euro will depend on how ready and
willing the European Central Bank is to provide stimulus to the
European economy," said Kathy Lien, director of currency
research at GFT in Jersey City. "They (the ECB) have made it
clear that they want the solution to come from Europe's leaders,
but the recent deterioration in economic data and slide in asset
prices makes easier monetary policy inevitable."
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before a congressional committee about the U.S. economy.
Friday's weak U.S. labor market data has raised expectations of
more Fed quantitative easing, a negative for the dollar.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.30 yen
, off Friday's trough of 77.65, its lowest since
mid-February.