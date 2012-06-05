NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar climbed to a fresh
session high against the yen o n Tuesday and briefly extended
gains against the euro after a Japanese Ministry of Finance
official said there would be no G7 statement to follow a
teleconference of G7 officials..
The G7 ministers and central bankers held the call to
discuss the euro zone's worsening debt crisis, although the
chances of a significant breakthrough had always looked slim.
The dollar's bounce against the yen came after Japan's
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a strong yen is damaging Japan's
economy.
The dollar was last up 0.6 percent at 78.78 yen after
climbing as high as 78.84 yen. The euro was down 0.4
percent at $1.2450 after falling to $1.2426 after the MOF
comments with the session low earlier in the global session at
$1.2409.