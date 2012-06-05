* Euro falls, erasing earlier gains as Spain worries grow
* Spain's Montoro says financial markets closing to Spain
* Market awaits any clues from G7 conference call
NEW YORK, June 5 The euro slipped on Tuesday as
Spain's treasury minister said high borrowing costs meant credit
markets were closing to Spain and investors received little
comfort from an emergency conference call of Group of Seven
finance chiefs.
The dollar climbed to a fresh session high against the yen
after Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi said a strong yen is
damaging Japan's economy.
But it was the G7 call that disappointed investors when a
Japanese Ministry of Finance official said there would be no G7
statement to follow the teleconference..
The G7 ministers and central bankers held the call to
discuss the euro zone's worsening debt crisis, although the
chances of a significant breakthrough had always looked slim.
"This morning's conference call between G7 Finance Ministers
was a complete disappointment because a statement will not be
released," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT
in Jersey City. "Their lips are sealed which tells us that they
are either working on something big or failed to reach an
agreement."
The G7 talks had boosted the euro earlier but it fell after
Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro
highlighted the funding problems facing Spain as investors
worried that the country may have to seek external aid.
It was further pressured when German regulator Bafin on
Tuesday said moves to create a banking union in Europe were
premature. [ID:nL5E8H54VQ}.
The euro was last down 0.4 percent at $1.2447 after
falling to a session low of $1.2409, more than a cent below an
earlier one-week high. On Friday, it had hit a two-year low of
$1.2286, using Reuters data.
"People will be happy to sell into moves above $1.25," said
Anders Soderberg, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
The euro has recovered since weak U.S. jobs data on Friday
weighed on the dollar, feeding speculation about the prospect of
another bout of monetary easing in the United States. But
Soderberg said this was merely "a short-term break in what now
seems to be a well-established downtrend".
Investors also are worried about the risk that a Greek
election in two weeks could push Athens out of the euro.
The depths of the problems facing the euro zone were
underlined by a purchasing managers' survey showing the euro
zone's private sector economy shrank at the fastest pace in
nearly three years in May. Euro zone retail sales and German
industrial orders were also worse than forecast.
It also erased the euro's earlier gains against the yen and
the euro zone common currency was last little changed at 97.95
yen. This still left it comfortably above Friday's low
of 95.57 yen, using Reuters data, the lowest since December
2000.
Against sterling, the euro fell 0.3 percent to 81.02 pence
, off an earlier one-month high of 81.41 pence.
CENTRAL BANK ACTION
The G7 talks prompted some market players to speculate that
the European Central Bank could opt for some form of further
monetary stimulus when it meets on Wednesday.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said in an interview with a Swedish newspaper that the
ECB had room for another interest rate cut.
There has been some talk of a cut, although a recent Reuters
poll showed only 11 out of 73 analysts polled expected a move
this month.
In a sign of increasing concern about the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest
rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.9740,
as the rate cut was less than the 50 basis points some had
expected.
Traders will also be looking to testimony by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday for any hints on the
possibility of more quantitative easing.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 78.67 yen, a full yen from
Friday's 3-1/2-month low of 77.65 yen, using Reuters data.
Investors were still wary however, about the possibility of
Japanese authorities stepping in to stem the yen's rise.