* Euro up vs dollar after ECB decision and Draghi
* Aussie jumps as Q1 GDP well above forecasts
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro recovered to trade
higher against the dollar in a volatile session on Wednesday
after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged
and investors shrugged off comments from ECB President Mario
Draghi, who put the onus on European political leaders to
resolve the debt crisis.
The ECB held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on
Wednesday, resisting international pressure to provide more
support for the euro zone's ailing economy..
But any dollar strength against the euro was likely capped
after Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday,
the Federal Reserve may need to consider additional monetary
easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's troubles
generate a broader financial shock.
"The sell-off in the euro we saw post-press conference was
short-lived and we're bouncing around within the move," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington. Draghi's comments "were negative and the
move was the right one but it ran out of steam."
The euro was up 0.4 percent against the dollar at
$1.2502, compared with 1.2495 before the ECB rate decision and
well above a near two-year low of $1.2286 plumbed last Friday.
Traders said any gains in the currency were likely to run into
offers up to $1.2540.
Investors had been gearing up for the ECB to signal monetary
stimulus to bolster the struggling economy and restore
confidence in the euro zone.
With the euro and the region's stock markets falling sharply
in recent weeks given Spanish banking sector problems and the
possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, some investors were
expecting the ECB to reassure investors by announcing fresh
measures.
Draghi "rules out more (Long Term Refinancing Operations),
and basically throws the onus back to politicians by saying it
isn't right for monetary policy to fill "other actor's lack of
action"," said Ron Simpson, director of FX research at Action
Economics in Tampa, Florida. "It appears no more band-aids are
forthcoming from the central bank, which has disappointed some
euro bulls."
The ECB's decision comes after G7 finance ministers took no
immediate steps to soothe fears over Europe's debt problems on
Tuesday but did discuss policy responses, including "progress
towards financial and fiscal union in Europe," the U.S. Treasury
said.
Analysts said any move toward closer financial integration
would boost the euro, but progress is likely to be very slow,
leaving many traders looking to sell the euro on rallies.
"Euro/dollar is likely to squeeze higher but people will
come in and sell rallies ... A one cent rally on the day would
be a good opportunity to fade it," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS in London.
SPAIN WORRIES
Against the yen, the euro rose more than 1 percent to a
session high of 99.30 yen, away from Friday's trough,
the lowest since December 2000, It was last up 0.9 percent at
98.90 yen.
Despite the bounce, the prospects for the euro looked bleak
in the medium term as concerns are growing that Spain could
resort to requesting international aid to help its ailing
banking sector.
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has
not yet requested assistance and is resisting political
conditions, EU sources said on Wednesday.
There is also a risk that Greek elections later this month
could lead to Greece leaving the euro.
And, highlighting the risks to the banking sector from the
sovereign debt turmoil, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of several German banks on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the higher-yielding Australian dollar, which
suffered a drop of over 6 percent against the U.S. dollar last
month, jumped 1.5 percent to $0.9885 after data showed
Australia grew well above expectations in the first quarter.
The U.S. dollar rose by 0.5 percent against the safe-haven
yen to 79.11 yen, after Japan warned it was ready to step in to
curb the yen's appreciation.