* Euro up vs dollar after ECB decision and Draghi
* ECB leaves growth outlook unchanged
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro rallied sharply
against the dollar in a volatile session on Wednesday after the
European Central Bank left both interest rates and the outlook
for economic growth unchanged.
While investors in other markets would have welcomed further
ECB action, a cut in rates or further monetary stimulus would
have been negative for the euro.
The ECB held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on
Wednesday, resisting international pressure to provide more
support for the ailing euro zone economy.
Investors also shrugged off comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi, who put the onus on European political leaders to
resolve the debt crisis.
"Lack of negative news overnight and from Draghi prompted a
short squeeze," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency
strategist at BNY Mellon.
The euro was up 0.8 percent against the dollar at
$1.2560, compared with $1.2495 before the ECB rate decision and
well above a near two-year low of $1.2286 plumbed on Friday. The
euro traded as high as $1.2574, the highest level since May 29,
and as low as $1.2438.
Investors had been gearing up for the ECB to signal monetary
stimulus to bolster the struggling economy and restore
confidence in the euro zone.
With the euro and the region's stock markets falling sharply
in recent weeks given Spanish banking sector problems and the
possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, some investors were
expecting the ECB to reassure investors by announcing fresh
measures.
Instead the ECB's staff kept its forecast for gross domestic
product this year at between a contraction of 0.5 percent and
growth of 0.3 percent, while slightly narrowing its 2013
forecast range to between flat and growth of 2.0 percent, its
prior outlook of flat to growth of 2.2 percent.
Draghi ruled out further long-term refinancing operations to
boost liquidity, said Ron Simpson, director of FX research at
Action Economics in Tampa, Florida, "and basically throws the
onus back to politicians by saying it isn't right for monetary
policy to fill 'other actors' lack of action.'
"It appears no more Band-Aids are forthcoming from the
central bank," he said.
But Draghi did say the ECB decided to continue conducting
its main refinancing operations at fixed-rate tender procedures
with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until
the end of the 12th maintenance period of 2012, on Jan. 15,
2013..
The ECB's decision comes a day after Group of 7 finance
ministers took no immediate steps to soothe fears over Europe's
debt problems but did discuss policy responses, including
"progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe," the
U.S. Treasury said.
Also on Wednesday, the president of the Atlanta Federal
Reserve Bank, Dennis Lockhart, said the U.S. central bank may
need to consider additional monetary easing if a wobbly U.S.
economy falters or Europe's troubles generate a broader
financial shock.
U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify to Congress on
the economy on Thursday and any hints on the possibility of more
quantitative easing is now key.
SPAIN WORRIES
Against the yen, the euro rose 1.3 percent to 99.33 yen
, well off Friday's trough, which was the lowest level
since December 2000.
Despite the bounce, the prospects for the euro still look
bleak
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks, although Madrid has
not yet requested assistance and is resisting political
conditions, EU sources said on Wednesday.
"Spain does need international assistance but they are
trying to avoid the stigma," said Marc Chandler, head of global
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Like Greece,
Portugal and Ireland tried to avoid the inevitable."
There is also a risk that Greek elections later this month
could lead to Greece leaving the euro.
Highlighting the risks to the banking sector from the
sovereign debt turmoil, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of several German banks on Wednesday.