NEW YORK, June 7 The euro surrendered all gains
against the dollar and traded lower on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was
ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mounted but
offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.
.
The euro was last at $1.2559, down 0.1 percent from
the prior close, compared with $1.2607 before Bernanke's
testimony to Congress was released.
"I don't think he is definitely saying that QE3 is on the
way," said Fabian Eliasson, vice president of currency sales at
Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York. "He's saying what he has said
before, reassuring people that they will act if things
deteriorate further. In other words, they are there if needed
but they don't feel they are needed yet."