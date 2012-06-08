GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
NEW YORK, June 8 The euro extended its slide on Friday after a three-notch downgrade to Spain's credit rating o n T hursday and signs of economic weakness in Italy and Germany, stoking concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is getting worse.
The euro was 0.9 percent lower at $1.2451 after falling as low as $1.2443. The euro was down 1.1 percent against the yen at 98.87 yen.
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
* Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc reports 12.9 percent stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r0OgzD Further company coverage: