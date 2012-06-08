NEW YORK, June 8 The euro fell 1 percent against the dollar, extending its slide on Friday, after a three-notch downgrade to Spain's credit rating on Thursday stoked concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is getting worse.

The euro was last 0.9 percent lower at $1.2447 after falling as low as $1.2434. The euro was down 1.2 percent against the yen at 98.85 yen.