* Euro upside seen limited ahead of Greek elections
* Details of Spain bank bailout deal unclear
* Spanish and Italian bond yields rise
* EU and German officials say Spain faces supervision
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 11 The euro dropped against the
dollar and yen o n M onday as optimism over Spain's bank bailout
gave way to unease about the country's debt problems, with
markets wary of taking on risk ahead of next weekend's Greek
elections.
The euro zone agreed to lend Spain, the region's
fourth-largest economy, up to 100 billion euros to help prevent
a run on banks, offering some reassurance to investors and
helping the common currency jump more than 1 percent in
Asian trade.
But gains were erased during the New York session as traders
and analysts said details of the bailout were unclear and
concerns remained about Spain's large debt burden, given the
country's stagnant economy.
EU and German officials said Spain faces supervision by
international lenders, contradicting Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy, who insisted the cash came without such strings.
"The deterioration in euro sentiment following Spain's
bailout news is a clear indication of the extent of negativity
surrounding the currency," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
"The lack of details about the plan quickly saw market
optimism fade, pushing yields on Spanish debt higher and that
added to negative sentiment," he said. "Uncertainty ahead of
Greece's election this weekend is also weighing on the euro."
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose sharply as initial
market relief over Spain's bank funding deal gave way to doubts.
Bondholders are worried that the rescue will weigh on
Spain's fast-rising public debt. They also fear that if the euro
zone's future permanent bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism, is used for the rescue, they will be subordinate to
official creditors and face losses in any debt restructuring.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2481 and
was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2498. Nevertheless, the euro
remained well above the near two-year low of $1.2286 hit earlier
this month.
"While this is good news for Spanish banking stocks and good
news in the short term, I'm not certain it solves Spain's
problems," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank
of New York Mellon.
"Agree a bailout for Spain and the best you get is a 100-odd
point rally in euro/dollar. People recognise this is not a
silver bullet. I think the euro will weaken slowly over the next
couple of days."
Against the yen, the single currency, which hit its highest
level in more than two weeks in the overnight session, last
traded down 0.1 percent at 99.38.GREEK ELECTIONS
Traders said any euro bounce should give way to
profit-taking before the June 17 Greek elections. A win for
parties opposing the austerity terms of the country's
international bailout could lead to Greece leaving the euro.
Unease about the euro was evident in the options market,
with one-month euro/dollar risk reversals biased toward euro
puts trading at 1.9 percent, versus 1.8 percent on
Friday. Sentiment, however, has improved since the start of the
month when it traded at 2.2 percent.
Bets against the euro surged to a record high in the week to
June 5, while net long dollar positions extended gains,
according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Against the yen, the dollar last traded up 0.1 percent at
79.52.