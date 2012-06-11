* Spanish, Italian bond yields rise
* EU, German officials say Spain faces supervision
* Greek elections loom, could weigh on euro
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 11 The euro lost ground against
the dollar and yen after hitting three-week highs on Monday as
Spain's bank bailout deal raised worries that the country is
being saddled with more debt, with investors increasingly wary
days ahead of Greek elections.
The euro zone agreement reached over the weekend to lend
Spain, the region's fourth-largest economy, up to 100 billion
euros to help prevent a run on its banks had provided a brief
spurt of optimism. The euro had jumped more than 1
percent against the dollar to hit its highest level since May
23.
But gains were erased during the New York session as
investors focused on the deal's obligations. With the loans
potentially lifting Spain's debt by as much as 100 billion euros
and possibly ranking ahead of regular government debt in the
queue for repayment, Spain's already high borrowing costs could
rise further.
"What the bailout deal has done is burden Spain's government
with additional debt which the country is not in a position to
handle," said David Pierce, director for business development at
GPS Capital Markets in Salt Lake City, Utah. The firm advises
corporate clients on managing currency exposure.
"I think Spain may have to increase the amount that it has
to pay on its bonds," he said.
EU and German officials said Spain faces supervision by
international lenders, contradicting Spain's prime minister,
Mariano Rajoy, who insisted the cash came without such strings.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose sharply as the market
relief gave way to doubts.
Investors fear that if the euro zone's future permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, is used for the
rescue, they will be subordinate to official creditors and face
losses in any debt restructuring.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2481 and
was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2503, although it remained well
above an almost two-year low of $1.2286 hit earlier this month.
Analysts also said the bailout agreement only addresses the
banking sector's funding needs, and not Spain itself.
As such, "the Spanish government will need to maintain the
confidence of debt markets beyond the current episode as it will
be refinancing its debt and funding its deficit," said Emanuella
Enenajor, economist at CIBC World Markets in Toronto.
Against the yen, the single currency, which hit its highest
level in three weeks in the overnight session, last traded flat
at 99.34.
GREEK ELECTIONS
Traders said any euro bounce should give way to
profit-taking before the June 17 Greek elections. A win for
parties opposing the austerity terms of the country's
international bailout could lead to Greece leaving the euro.
Unease about the euro was evident in the options market,
with one-month euro/dollar risk reversals biased toward euro
puts trading at 1.9 percent, versus 1.8 percent on
Friday. Sentiment, however, has improved since the start of the
month when it traded at 2.2 percent.
One-month implied volatility on euro/dollar likewise
increased to more than 13 percent on Monday and was last at
12.60 percent.
Bets against the euro surged to a record high in the week to
June 5, while net long dollar positions extended gains,
according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Against the yen, the dollar last traded little changed at
79.42 yen.