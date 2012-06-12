* Euro swings in choppy trade, Spanish bond yields spike
* Austrian minister says Italy may also need a bailout
* Near-term implied volatility jumps ahead of Greek election
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 12 The euro edged higher against
the dollar and yen in volatile trade on Tuesday as risk aversion
abated somewhat, but gains were capped by record high Spanish
bond yields on the country's bank bailout and fears over
Sunday's Greek elections.
Reports of official preparations for a Greek exit from the
euro zone, uncertainty about the logistics of Spain's bank
bailout and the rise in Spanish and Italian government bond
yields had investors selling the single currency on bouts of
strength.
Rising skepticism over a 100 billion euro zone bailout for
Spain's banks pushed Spanish government bond yields
to their highest since the euro was launched in
1999.
Investors are concerned over how difficult it may be for
Madrid to access debt markets in the longer term. Current
holders of Spanish debt are worried about falling to the back of
the line for repayment.
"Foreign exchange traders have become fixed income traders,"
said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at OANDA in
Toronto, alluding to the fact traders are watching euro zone
sovereign bond yields as a guide to foreign exchange rates.
"The market is worried about a snowball effect and the
bigger dynamics of Spain's economy," he said. "Spain, as a
country, may eventually request a bailout."
The euro last traded at $1.2482, up 0.1 percent on
the day, but above a session low of $1.2441. Against the yen the
euro rose 0.1 percent to 99.12 yen.
"Selling into strength should continue to be the market's
mentality and nobody will be comfortable holding risk headed
into this upcoming weekend," said Popplewell.
Concerns that the Greek election on June 17 would bring to
power parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a
disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report
that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout.
A win for parties opposing the austerity terms of Greece's
bailout would leave the country on the brink of bankruptcy and
an eventual chaotic exit from the euro.
On the other hand, a win for the parties supporting reforms
and austerity could provide some relief and see the euro bounce.
The result of Greece's election looked too close to call
between parties supporting and opposing the international
bailout and harsh austerity measures accompanying it.
As a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the
euro, European officials have discussed limiting the size of
withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and
introducing euro zone capital controls.
The options market reflected the skittishness among traders
with 1-week euro/dollar implied volatility spiking to a
six-month high at 14.9 percent as quoted by ICAP,
up from 10.8 percent last Friday.
Some of the outstanding issues of Spain's bank bailout are
whether the sovereign debt holders will be subordinated by the
bank aid; which vehicle will fund the package; and what the
interest rates and terms will be.
Underscoring the fear that Spain's bailout would not solve
the euro zone's sovereign-debt problem, Austria's finance
minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its
high borrowing costs, drawing a furious rebuke on Tuesday from
the Italian prime minister.
The yen fell after the International Monetary Fund said it
was moderately overvalued and there was a chance of further yen
appreciation due to Europe's debt crisis.
The dollar rose 0.03 percent to 79.42 yen.