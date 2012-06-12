* Euro swings in choppy trade, Spanish bond yields spike * Austrian minister says Italy may also need a bailout * Near-term implied volatility jumps ahead of Greek election By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 12 The euro drifted higher against the dollar on Tuesday after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on gains in stocks and commodities and investors cashed in bearish bets on the single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek election. The euro's gains were capped by record high Spanish bond yields, reports of official preparations for a Greek exit from the euro zone, and uncertainty about the logistics of Spain's bank bailout. Rising skepticism over a 100 billion euro ($124.57 billion)bailout for Spain's banks pushed Spanish government bond yields to their highest since the euro was launched in 1999. Investors are concerned over how difficult it may be for Madrid to access debt markets in the longer term. Current holders of Spanish debt are worried about falling to the back of the line for repayment. "There's a bit of relief that things in Europe are somewhat moving in the right direction and we get the sense that Germany is more willing to help," said Charles St-Arnaud, currency strategist, at Nomura Securities in New York. "But everything is happening on low volume. Nobody is wiling to take big positions ahead of the Greek election this Sunday and a lot of people are covering their positions and taking profit to be more neutral going into the weekend." The euro last traded at $1.2491, up 0.1 percent on the day, but above a session low of $1.2441. Against the yen the euro rose 0.2 percent to 99.22 yen. Concerns that the Greek election on June 17 would bring to power parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout. A win for parties opposing the austerity terms of Greece's bailout would leave the country on the brink of bankruptcy and an eventual chaotic exit from the euro. On the other hand, a win for the parties supporting reforms and austerity could provide some relief and see the euro bounce. The result of Greece's election looked too close to call between parties supporting and opposing the international bailout and harsh austerity measures accompanying it. As a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro, European officials have discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital controls. The options market reflected the skittishness among traders with 1-week euro/dollar implied volatility spiking to a six-Month high at 15.4 percent as quoted by ICAP, up from 10.5 percent last Friday. The cost of protecting against a euro zone decline also increased on Tuesday, with three-month euro/dollar risk reversals rising to a high of 3.275 percent from 2.850 percent last week. Some of the outstanding issues of Spain's bank bailout are whether the sovereign debt holders will be subordinated by the bank aid; which vehicle will fund the package; and what the interest rates and terms will be. Underscoring the fear that Spain's bailout would not solve the euro zone's sovereign-debt problem, Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a furious rebuke on Tuesday from the Italian prime minister. The yen fell after the International Monetary Fund said it was moderately overvalued and there was a chance of further yen appreciation due to Europe's debt crisis. The dollar was last flat at 79.44 yen.