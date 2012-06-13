* Euro rises vs dollar as market pares short positions
* Gains seen limited by unease about Spain, Greece
* U.S. retail sales, ex-autos, show biggest fall in 2 years
* Short term euro/dollar implied volatility rises
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 13 The euro rose against the
dollar for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors
pared hefty bearish positions, a trend that could prove
temporary given concerns about Spain and Italy's rising debt
yields and uncertainty ahead of Sunday's Greek election.
Investors sought to cover bets made on the euro losing
value, or shorts, as risk aversion eased somewhat and despite
growing concerns that Spain's problems might ensnare Italy.
Germany's finance minister said Italians must accept Prime
Minister Mario Monti's tough economic measures to avoid becoming
the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis.
While Spanish 10-year bond yields have fallen from a euro
lifetime record high on Tuesday, they remain at lofty levels and
some believe the country may eventually need a full bailout if a
bank rescue, announced last weekend, fails to stop the rot.
"There is some market consolidation ahead of the Greek
election and soft U.S. data are combining to weigh on the
greenback," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at
Wells Fargo in New York.
The dollar turned negative against the Japanese yen after
government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second
straight month in May. Excluding autos, retail sales showed
their biggest monthly decline in two years.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen
, according to Reuters data.
Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in
the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large
adjustments ahead of this weekend, Bennenbroek said.
"While markets will remain sensitive to any new details
regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking
sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will
continue to edge higher in the coming days," he added.
The euro last traded up 0.6 percent at $1.2592, its
strongest gain in a week. That was well above its near two-year
low touched on June 1 at $1.2288, but still below a three-week
high reached on Monday at $1.2672.
With recent data showing euro shorts at a record high,
investors opted to cover those positions, particularly with
Sunday's Greek elections looming.
A strong performance by Greek parties opposed to the terms
of the country's bailout would stoke fears the country could
leave the euro. But a good showing by pro-bailout parties could
give the euro a small lift, albeit probably a short-lived one,
analysts said.
"There is a risk that the Spanish problems could spread to
Italy and investors are mindful of that," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "While only a
bout of short covering can lift the euro, we would suggest
investors fade into that rally."
Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to
edge toward perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent,
the euro may well come under more pressure in the near term.
Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to
4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) of fixed-rate bonds.
The last published opinion polls showed the conservative New
Democracy party, which backs the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion)
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat, running neck-and-neck
with the leftist Syriza party, which wants to cancel the rescue
deal.
Greeks pulled their cash out of the banks and stocked up on
food ahead of a cliffhanger election on Sunday that many
citizens fear will result in the country being forced out of the
euro.
"The critical result from this election is not simply which
party wins the most votes, but whether or not the elected
parties can form a lasting coalition," said Andrew Busch, global
currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago. "Despite Syriza's popular surge, they will still need
to find coalition partners in order to govern."
As options traders positioned for the Greek elections,
one-week euro/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of price
expectations - rose to around 16.0, its highest level since
November.