* Euro rises vs dollar as market pares short positions * Gains seen limited by unease about Spain, Greece * U.S. retail sales, ex-autos, show biggest fall in 2 years * Short term euro/dollar implied volatility rises By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, June 13 The euro rose against the dollar for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors pared hefty bearish positions, a trend that could prove temporary given concerns about Spain and Italy's rising debt yields and uncertainty ahead of Sunday's Greek election. Investors sought to cover bets made on the euro losing value, or shorts, as risk aversion eased somewhat and despite growing concerns that Spain's problems might ensnare Italy. Germany's finance minister said Italians must accept Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough economic measures to avoid becoming the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis. While Spanish 10-year bond yields have fallen from a euro lifetime record high on Tuesday, they remain at lofty levels and some believe the country may eventually need a full bailout if a bank rescue, announced last weekend, fails to stop the rot. "There is some market consolidation ahead of the Greek election and soft U.S. data are combining to weigh on the greenback," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. The dollar turned negative against the Japanese yen after government data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May. Excluding autos, retail sales showed their biggest monthly decline in two years. The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen , according to Reuters data. Foreign exchange trading should remain relatively subdued in the coming days, with investors hesitant to make any large adjustments ahead of this weekend, Bennenbroek said. "While markets will remain sensitive to any new details regarding the final assistance package for Spain's banking sector, our view remains that most foreign currencies will continue to edge higher in the coming days," he added. The euro last traded up 0.6 percent at $1.2592, its strongest gain in a week. That was well above its near two-year low touched on June 1 at $1.2288, but still below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672. With recent data showing euro shorts at a record high, investors opted to cover those positions, particularly with Sunday's Greek elections looming. A strong performance by Greek parties opposed to the terms of the country's bailout would stoke fears the country could leave the euro. But a good showing by pro-bailout parties could give the euro a small lift, albeit probably a short-lived one, analysts said. "There is a risk that the Spanish problems could spread to Italy and investors are mindful of that," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "While only a bout of short covering can lift the euro, we would suggest investors fade into that rally." Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to edge toward perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent, the euro may well come under more pressure in the near term. Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) of fixed-rate bonds. The last published opinion polls showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion) bailout that is keeping Greece afloat, running neck-and-neck with the leftist Syriza party, which wants to cancel the rescue deal. Greeks pulled their cash out of the banks and stocked up on food ahead of a cliffhanger election on Sunday that many citizens fear will result in the country being forced out of the euro. "The critical result from this election is not simply which party wins the most votes, but whether or not the elected parties can form a lasting coalition," said Andrew Busch, global currency and public policy strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "Despite Syriza's popular surge, they will still need to find coalition partners in order to govern." As options traders positioned for the Greek elections, one-week euro/dollar implied volatility - a gauge of price expectations - rose to around 16.0, its highest level since November.