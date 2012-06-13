UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 13 The euro rose for a second day against the dollar on Wednesday, hitting a global session high as investors pared hefty positions against the currency.
The euro hit a high of $1.2610, well above its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288, but staying below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.
It last traded at $1.2604, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage: