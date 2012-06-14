* Spanish borrowing costs rise above 7 pct * Italy sells 3-year debt at 6-month high * U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week * Investors wary ahead of Greek election on Sunday By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, June 14 The euro climbed against the dollar for a third straight session on Thursday as investors continued to shake out large bearish positions ahead of Sunday's elections in Greece, but with Spain and Italy's borrowing costs still at alarming levels the currency's strength could prove transitory. The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year notes hit a euro-era high above 7 percent, a level at which Spain's borrowing costs are seen as unsustainable. It is also the level at which Greece and Ireland were forced to seek international bailouts. "Consolidation continues to be the main driver of euro price action," said Mark McCormick, G-10 strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Markets are somewhat positioning for a positive outcome out of Greece this weekend," he said. "But we have a Fed meeting and a G20 summit next week and French parliamentary elections also take place on Sunday, so sentiment can easily turn." The euro last traded at $1.2612, up 0.5 percent on the day. Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 100.02 . The Group of 20 leaders' summit takes place in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. There have been persistent fears that if Greece's leftist Syriza party, which is opposed to anti-austerity measures, wins the elections on Sunday that it will put Greece on course to exit the euro. But euro zone officials on Thursday said the 17-nation bloc will not tear up the main targets of Greece's bailout no matter who wins the elections. The euro zone, however, might consider giving a new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches them, the officials told Reuters. Speculators' net short positioning in the euro hit a record high last week, leaving scope to the euro to stage a short-covering rally if Greek parties supporting austerity and reforms win on Sunday. The election remains too close to call and a victory for Syriza would intensify fears of a potential euro zone break-up, and likely push the currency toward recent two-year lows around $1.2280. Meanwhile, the aid deal put together for Spanish banks last weekend has failed to calm the markets. Italian three-year borrowing costs spiked to 5.30 percent at an auction on Thursday. Spain and Italy promised new measures to repair their public finances. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel rebuffed pressure from EU partners and the United States for Europe's most powerful economy to underwrite debt or guarantee bank deposits in the single currency area. "Spanish yields are creeping up, which clearly indicates that the bank bailout deal will not change anything and they are dragging Italian yields higher," said Stuart Frost, head of absolute returns and currency at fund manager RWC Partners. "For the euro/dollar, all this means it is on a slippery slope down." The dollar slipped against the yen and euro after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in over three years. The dollar last traded at 79.28 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.