BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Bonds; Outlook is stable
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
NEW YORK, June 15 The euro erased losses to trade flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday, but investors stayed cautious ahead of Sunday's crucial Greek election.
The euro last traded at $1.2626, nearly unchanged on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.