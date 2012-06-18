* Greek bounce short-lived; Spain, Italy fears dominate
* Spanish 10-year bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Euro seen a sell into any bounce
* Merkel says Greece must stick to bailout commitments
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell from a one-month
high against the dollar o n M onday as an election win for
pro-bailout parties in Greece failed to soothe worries about
contagion in the euro zone, with fears about Spain's debt
persisting after borrowing costs surged to unsustainable levels.
While the election result appeased immediate concerns about
Greece being forced out of the euro zone, uncertainty persisted
as the winning New Democracy party must now try to put together
a government with other parties backing the international
bailout, which will not be an easy task.
Antonis Samaras, the New Democracy leader, said on Monday
the country needed as broad a coalition government as possible,
after radical leftists refused to join.
Market players also fretted about the euro zone's ability to
respond to the risk of contagion to larger economies like Spain
and Italy, with investors likely selling into any near-term
bounce by the euro.
"The consensus is that it's a weak government in Greece,"
said Steven Bell, director and portfolio manager, at the $1
billion-hedge fund GLC Ltd. in London. "We have avoided
'drachmageddon', but we're still in a very weak situation. It's
almost like 'Let's move on from Greece and let's focus on
Spain.'"
Ten-year Spanish bond yields, hit by persistent concern
about the country's fiscal and banking problems, rose above the
unsustainable 7 percent line, a level that forced other
peripheral euro zone nations to seek bailouts.
Spain is likely to pay record high borrowing rates at debt
auctions this week. Spain's Treasury will issue 2 billion to 3
billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month
debt on Tuesday and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of
bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.
The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.2602,
off a one-month high of $1.2747 hit in Asia as it came under
pressure on reported selling by Asian sovereign investors. This
was the euro's worst showing in nearly three weeks.
The euro also failed to hold gains given that the positive
Greek election outcome had already been priced last week. Greek
equities, for instance, had rallied 14.1 percent between Tuesday
and Friday, while the euro rose from roughly $1.25 to $1.2650
and the S&P 500 rallied 2.5 percent in the same period.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to the euro's pain,
saying o n M onday Germany cannot accept any loosening of the
terms of Greece's bailout deal. This poses a problem because the
winning Greek party intended to renegotiate the terms of the
bailout to include more growth reforms.
SELL EUROS INTO ANY RALLY
Some strategists, however, saw potential for the euro to
rise given a build-up of huge bearish positions in the common
currency, taken on fears about a Greek exit from the euro zone.
But Howard Jones, adviser at RMG Wealth Management, said any
rebound to $1.28 is a selling opportunity.
Positioning data showed speculators' massive net euro short
positions of 195,187 contracts last week, even after having
trimmed them from the previous week's record high of 214,418
contracts.
Fund of funds Quaesta Capital in Zurich Switzerland, which
manages $3 billion in assets, said euro shorts among its fund
managers remained one of the biggest positions last week, along
with bets against the Swiss franc.
Interestingly, the U.S. dollar showed the largest outflow
last week in the portfolios of the fund managers Quaesta tracks,
while the Canadian currency showed the biggest inflow.
The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 81.990 after hitting
a one-month low of 81.266.
Against the yen, the euro fell o.2 percent to 99.25 yen
, while the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.93 .
In the options market, near-term implied volatility fell,
with the one-week easing to 11.45 percent from a high of around
16.75 percent last Thursday, while the one-month dropped to a
roughly four-week low of 11.26 percent.
However, one-month risk reversals still
pointed to a bias for euro weakness.
European finance ministers meet on Friday and a summit is
scheduled for the end of this month, but little is expected in
the way of fresh policy measures toward a banking union or
greater fiscal integration like common euro bonds.
Traders expect some volatility in the currency market in
coming days. The common currency, however, could benefit versus
the dollar on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may opt
for more easing to boost growth.
Many market players expect the Fed to extend its long-term
bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months from the
current deadline of June, after a series of disappointing data.
Citigroup, for one, expect a modest extension of Operation
Twist by $200 billion, although it may not have as much
risk-positive impact as the two rounds of quantitative easing.