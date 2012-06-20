* Fed twists again; Bernanke says ready to do more
* Greece coalition takes power
* Italy wants euro rescue funds to buy debt of distressed
countries
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar edged lower against
the euro in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve extended its latest monetary stimulus, saying it was
ready to do even more to help support a U.S. economic recovery
that looks increasingly fragile.
The U.S. central bank expanded its "Operation Twist"
program, an effort to keep borrowing costs down by selling
short-term securities and buying long-term ones. The move was
largely expected by investors.
The Fed also slashed its forecasts for U.S. economic growth.
In a press conference following the Fed meeting, Bernanke said
the central bank would consider further asset purchases if the
economy needs further support.
The dollar had initially rallied after the Fed announcement
as some investors were disappointed that the central bank did
not signal another round of quantitative easing. That also
weighed on riskier, growth-linked currencies such as the euro
and Canadian and Australian dollars, but the move
faded.
"While the market was clearly looking for more from the Fed,
their significant downgrades to growth, inflation and employment
certainly keeps the door open for outright quantitative easing
(QE3) later in the year," said Chris Tevere, senior currency
strategist at Forex.com in New York.
The euro last traded at $1.2700, up 0.1 percent on
the day, having hit a session low of $1.2636 on Reuters data
after the Fed announcement.
Adding to positive sentiment toward the euro, a
conservative-led government took power in Greece on Wednesday
and promised to negotiate softer terms on its harsh
international bailout.
A proposal put forward by Italy for the euro zone's rescue
funds to start buying the debt of distressed European countries
also supported the common currency. The proposal is expected to
be discussed at a meeting of European leaders on Friday but it
would require a huge shift in Germany's stance for it to gain
credence.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that both of Europe's
bailout funds included mechanisms for buying state debt on the
secondary bond market but stressed that this was a "purely
theoretical" question and was not being discussed.
The euro could see a bounce if the proposal is implemented
although a sustained rise is unlikely, traders said.
The euro was up 0.9 percent against the safe-haven yen
, at 101.05 yen, while the dollar rose 0.8 percent
against the Japanese currency to 79.56 yen.
The greenback's weakness saw sterling trade near a one-month
high at $1.5778, despite minutes from the latest
meeting of the rate-setting committee of the Bank of England
showing policymakers are on the verge of another round of
monetary easing in the UK.
But the pound later gave up gains and last traded at
$1.5712, slightly down on the day.