NEW YORK, Sept 10 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting a session low, as investors opted to book profits following three straight days of robust gains and ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

Against the dollar, the euro fell as low as $1.2756 and last traded at $1.2764, down 0.3 percent on the day.

Against the Japanese yen, the euro fell as low as 99.83 and last traded at 99.92, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.