NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar late in the New York session on Wednesday to trade little changed in mostly technical trading.

As the euro fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 102.19 yen, close to the session low of 102.10 yen, it also surrendered early against the dollar in cross trading to traded at $1.3047, compared with the prior New York close of $1.3046 .