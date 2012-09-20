NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar extended declines against the safe-haven yen in early New York trade on Thursday after data showing a smaller-than-expected fall in jobless claims added to worries about the U.S. labor market.

The dollar fell to a session low of 78.00 yen, the lowest in about a week, and last traded at 78.06 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.