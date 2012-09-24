* Euro falls after German Ifo disappoints
* Uncertainty on Spain, Greece also undermines euro
* BoJ intervention on radar as dollar falls versus yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 24 The euro fell to its lowest in
more than a week against the dollar and yen on Monday as a weak
German business sentiment report and uncertainty about
debt-plagued Spain added to concerns about the euro zone's
slumping economy.
The drop in German business sentiment in September to its
lowest since early 2010 raised worries that Germany, the largest
euro zone economy, is succumbing to a downturn despite the
European Central Bank's recently announced bond-buying plan.
Spain is also adding to the euro zone's pain. Spanish
government bond yields rose on signs Madrid is making slow
progress toward asking for the international bailout that
markets are anticipating. Italian yields also rose.
Many market participants also believe the euro is poised for
a pullback after a sharp rally in recent weeks that took the
common currency to a four-month high against the dollar at
$1.3169 on Sept. 17.
Data on Friday from the U.S. derivatives watchdog CFTC
showed speculators' net euro short positions shrank to their
lowest since November, having fallen to just above one-third of
the record peak reached in June.
"We seem to have reached a top in the euro. Things are still
problematic in the euro zone," said Matthew Lifson, senior
trader and analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton,
New Jersey.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2889, its lowest since
Sept. 13. It last traded at $1.2921, down 0.5 percent.
Initial support is seen at $1.2905, the 23.6 percent
retracement of the July to September rally, followed by its
200-day moving average, which comes in around $1.2828.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 100.54 yen
, down 0.8 percent. It dropped to 100.33, a more than
one-week low.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to
101.4 in September from 102.3 in August. A Reuters poll of 45
economists had forecast a slight rise to 102.5.
In the last few weeks, the euro has benefited from the
dollar's weakness following the Federal Reserve's announcement
of another round of monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
That rally in the euro seemed to have run out of steam.
"The initial investor enthusiasm following ... the Fed QE3
(quantitative easing) announcement has begun to wane as the more
intractable problems of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
return to the front burner," said Samarjit Shankar, managing
director for global strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
SPANISH BUDGET
Madrid is expected to present its draft budget plan for 2013
this week and announce new structural reforms, while the results
of stress tests on the wobbly Spanish banking sector are also
due. These could set the stage for a full-scale bailout.
However, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday
Spain will not rush to seek external aid to finance its debt,
and EU officials said they did not expect Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy to seek an assistance program before a regional election
in his native Galicia on Oct. 21.
Adding to pressure for Spain is the risk of a downgrade of
its sovereign debt rating to junk status by ratings agency
Moody's, which some expect this week, as well as a 27.5 billion
euro refinancing hump at the end of next month.
Further weighing on the euro was a possible delay in the
release of an EU/IMF report on whether Greece's debt is
manageable. That report, now expected to be released until after
Nov. 6, was originally expected next month.
The dollar also fell against the yen, trading at 77.86 yen
, down 0.4 percent.
Risk aversion firmly favored the yen but Japan might
intervene in the market should the yen gain further, traders
said. The Bank of Japan's easing last week is seen as paving the
way for such a move.