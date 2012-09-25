NEW YORK, Sept 25 The euro extended gains against the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Tuesday as risk aversion abated after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defense of the bank's bond-buying plans.

The euro hit a high of $1.2970 and last traded at $1.2964, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 101.04 and last traded at 100.94, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Th euro was earlier weighed by a media report that said Bundesbank lawyers were checking the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan.