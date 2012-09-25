* ECB's Draghi defends bond-buying plan
* Euro gains seen limited
* Spain, Greece worries weigh on euro
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The euro rebounded from a more
than one-week low against the U.S. dollar to trade little
changed on Tuesday, as European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi defended the bank's bond-buying plan after a media report
said German lawyers were checking its legality.
Draghi offered a vigorous defense of the bank's plans to a
skeptical German audience and said it was now up to governments
to follow up with decisive policy steps of their own.
But gains are expected to be limited from here on as
investors focus on whether or not debt-laden Spain will seek a
bailout, even though the country's Andalucia region is already
considering seeking a 4.9 billion-euro emergency credit line
.
"We may have gained today in the euro, but it's not outside
of its trading range," said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at
TD Securities in Toronto. "Draghi may have repeated his rhetoric
on the bond-buying plan, but the focus is on Spain."
An ally of Germany's powerful Bundesbank at the ECB also
defended the new bond-buying program. Ewald Nowotny, an ECB
governing council member and Austria's central bank governor,
said the ECB was on a firm footing with its plan to stem the
euro zone crisis.
The euro was earlier weighed down by a media report saying
Bundesbank lawyers were verifying the legality of the ECB's
proposed bond purchases.
The euro last traded at $1.2926, flat on the day,
after dropping to $1.2885, its lowest since Sept. 13. If the
euro turns lower again it could target the 200-day moving
average at $1.2827.
Moore said the euro's rally stopped short of a key trendline
resistance at around $1.2970, convinced the single euro zone
currency's recent rally is now complete.
Some market participants have already taken to the sidelines
ahead of the Jewish "Yom Kippur" holiday and most expect trading
activity to be subdued on Wednesday.
The euro, however, will be put to the test next week amid a
slew of significant events.
The ECB will hold its next policy meeting on Oct. 4 and U.S.
non-farm payrolls data, a key monthly market driver, is due on
Oct. 5.
This month the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round
of bond buying, so-called quantitative easing. The Fed said it
will continue buying bonds until it sees a marked improvement in
the labor market.
The euro should remain under pressure if Spain drags its
feet over requesting an international bailout. This must happen
in order for the ECB to begin buying its bonds and, until it
does, analysts say the euro is likely to weaken.
Last week, the euro hit a 4-1/2-month peak of $1.3169 on
optimism as a result of the ECB plan and after the Federal
Reserve announced aggressive quantitative easing earlier this
month to boost a sluggish U.S. economy.
GREECE STILL A CONCERN
Worries about the size of Greece's deficit also weighed on
the euro, with German's Der Spiegel magazine reporting it could
be 20 billion euros, nearly double previous estimates.
Spain, meanwhile, is expected to unveil new structural
reforms and its draft budget plan for 2013 this week, with
investors also awaiting results of stress tests on its banking
sector. A Moody's credit rating review of Spain is also
expected, and it could downgrade Spanish debt to junk status.
In the United States, economic data buoyed the dollar
against the yen. U.S. home prices continued to rise in July, the
latest evidence that the recovery in the housing market is on
track.
Moreover, U.S. consumers' moods improved in September, with
confidence jumping to the highest level in seven months as
Americans were more optimistic about the job market and income
prospects.
The dollar hit a one-month high of 79.22 yen on Sept. 19
after the Bank of Japan announced further monetary easing.
The dollar was last little changed versus the yen at 77.82
yen, according to Reuters data.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi told reporters he was
ready to take firm measures on currencies as long as he was
finance minister. He said there would be no vacuum in currency
policy due to his pending departure to take a new position in
the ruling Democratic Party.