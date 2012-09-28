* Month and quarter end flows hurt euro
* Euro seen weighed by possible Moody's review on Spain debt
* Uncertainty over Spain aid request remains
* Euro faces chart resistance at $1.2960
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The euro fell broadly on
Friday as month- and quarter-end rebalancing flows favored the
U.S. dollar and as market participants remained unsure whether
Spain's recently unveiled budget would pave the way for it
seeking financial help.
The euro, however, at current prices fared well against the
greenback in September, appreciating 2.1 percent. In the third
quarter the euro zone common currency gained 1.5 percent, its
best performance since the first quarter of this year.
The euro's performance was largely a reflection of quelled
debt crisis fears brought on by calming comments made during the
summer by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and the
central bank's announcement this month that it would buy bonds
from heavily indebted countries.
Analysts, however, said the euro's gains may be limited as
long as uncertainty persisted over when and whether Spain, the
euro zone's fourth-largest economy, will request a bailout.
Longer term, concerns Spain would be unable to implement its
budget plans and bring down its deficit could weigh on the
common currency.
A bailout request by Spain is a precondition for the
European Central Bank to start buying its debt to bring down its
borrowing costs. Analysts and traders said this would lift the
euro, but Spain has appeared reluctant to take that step.
"But the euro may struggle to sustain gains for very long
with investors skeptical over how successful Madrid would be in
implementing the measures, while others fretted the country
could soon see its credit rating cut to non-investment grade or
so-called junk status," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington D.C.
The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2842, not
far from Thursday's two-week low of $1.2828.
Madrid announced a detailed plan for economic reforms and a
budget based mainly on spending cuts rather than tax measures,
in what many analyst saw as an effort to pre-empt the conditions
for a bailout.
MORE HURDLES
Moody's rating agency is due to review Spain's sovereign
rating by the end of this month and may downgrade it to junk
status, while the Spanish government is also due to publish its
full evaluation of the banking sector on Friday.
"I expect the euro to gradually decline. There's a risk of
credit downgrade on Spain. The talk between Greece and the
troika may get nowhere. And the euro zone economy will be
fragile," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Indeed, much of the euro zone is mired in a recession, which
should keep ECB monetary policy accommodative for quite some
time. A rate cut may be in the pipeline as well, perhaps as soon
as its monthly policy meeting next Thursday, analysts said.
On Thursday, ratings agency Egan-Jones cut Spain's sovereign
rating further into junk status, citing the country's banks and
struggling regional governments.
The euro faces chart resistance at $1.2960, the 38.2 percent
retracement of its Sept. 17-27 slide. The 200-day moving average
around $1.2825 is expected to serve as solid support, however.
The Spanish budget goes to parliament on Saturday and
debates could last weeks. Spain's 17 autonomous regions still
must present budgets and find an additional five billion euros
in adjustments to meet overall public deficit reduction goals.
The euro last traded down 0.1 percent at 100.14
yen, recovering from Thursday's two-week low of 99.64.
The dollar also gained against the yen, trading 0.4 percent
higher at 77.92 yen, according to Reuters data.