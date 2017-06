NEW YORK, Sept 28 The euro pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday after news of Spain's bank stress test emerged.

Spain's banks would need 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent audit of the country's 14 main banks by consultancy Oliver Wyman showed on Friday.

The euro rose as high as $1.2868 and last traded at $1.2864, down 0.4 percent on the day.