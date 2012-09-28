* Euro seen weighed by possible Moody's review on Spain debt
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The euro fell against the
dollar on Friday, declining for a second straight week, as
uncertainty persisted about Spain's bailout prospects despite a
generally positive audit report on the country's struggling
banks.
An independent audit from consultant Oliver Wyman released
on Friday showed that Spain's troubled banking industry would
need 59.3 billion euros more capital to cope with a serious
economic downturn. Spain, however, said it would only ask for 40
billion euros in European aid for its banks.
European governments have allotted a 100 billion-euro credit
line for Spain's banking sector.
The audit report was viewed as positive for Spain and the
euro because the final figure the country's banking capital
needs was largely in line with market expectations, removing
another layer of uncertainty.
The euro did trim its losses versus the dollar following the
news on the Spanish banking capital requirements but the general
stance on the euro zone common currency remained cautious.
"There's still a lot of questions about Spain, mainly
related to whether or not it would seek a bailout," said Brian
Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"Overall there are a lot of implementation risks in terms of
all the measures committed by European policymakers to deal with
the euro zone crisis."
In early afternoon trading, the euro was last down
0.4 percent at $1.2859, not far from Thursday's two-week low of
$1.2828. The euro faces resistance at $1.2960, the 38.2 percent
retracement of its Sept. 17-27 slide, while the 200-day moving
average around $1.2825 is expected to serve as support.
The single currency was down 0.9 percent this week against
the dollar, after losses of more than 1.0 percent the previous
week. It was the largest two-week loss for the euro since
mid-July.
The euro, however, at current prices fared better against
the greenback in September, appreciating 1.7 percent, its best
performance since the first quarter this year.
The common currency's positive performance was largely a
reflection of diminished debt crisis fears resulting from
assurances made during the summer by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi that the ECB will do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro.
Also helping the euro this quarter was the ECB's
announcement this month that it would buy bonds from heavily
indebted countries.
Analysts, however, said the euro's gains may be limited.
Longer term, concerns Spain would be unable to implement its
budget plans and bring down its deficit could weigh on the
common currency.
Madrid on Thursday announced a detailed plan for economic
reforms and a budget based mainly on spending cuts rather than
tax measures, in what many analysts saw as an effort to pre-empt
the conditions for a bailout.
The Spanish budget goes to parliament on Saturday and
debates could last weeks. Spain's 17 autonomous regions still
must present budgets and find an additional five billion euros
in adjustments to meet overall public deficit reduction goals.
Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari Ltd in London,
believes a bailout request from Spain seemed inevitable.
That request from Spain is a precondition for the ECB to
start buying its debt to bring down its borrowing costs.
Analysts and traders said this would lift the euro, but Spain
has appeared reluctant to take that step.
MORE HURDLES
Moody's rating agency is due to review Spain's sovereign
rating by the end of this month and may downgrade it to junk
status. On Thursday, ratings agency Egan-Jones cut Spain's
sovereign rating further into junk status.
In addition, much of the euro zone is mired in a recession,
which should keep ECB monetary policy accommodative for quite
some time. A rate cut may be in the pipeline as well, perhaps as
soon as its monthly policy meeting next Thursday, analysts said.
In other currencies, the yen was broadly weaker. It fell
against the dollar on Friday, after rising for seven straight
sessions. The dollar last traded at 78.08 yen, up 0.6
percent on the day, its largest one-day gain in two weeks.
The euro also rose 0.1 percent versus the yen to 100.35 yen
.