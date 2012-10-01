* Likely Moody's downgrade could push Madrid to seek bailout
* Euro zone PMI not as bad as earlier estimates
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 1 The euro rallied from three-week
lows against the dollar on Monday as euro zone manufacturing
data came in less grim than expected, although gains were
limited by concerns about a possible credit rating downgrade for
Spain.
Data showed France's manufacturing sector deteriorated
sharply in September, while the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for Europe's largest economy, Germany, rose to 47.4 in
September. The German reading was the highest since March, but
still below the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.
The PMIs for Italy and Spain were not bad as expected,
providing some relief for the euro, which has been beset by
worries about sovereign debt and the banking sector.
"The German data continued to show a shrinking manufacturing
sector...but the rebound heartened investors who speculated that
manufacturing in Europe's largest economy may have bottomed out
in the summer," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2925, although some
analysts said its resilience was due less to confidence in the
euro zone than to dollar weakness after the U.S. Federal Reserve
unleashed another round of monetary easing last month.
"People are finding excuses to buy the euro because they do
not particularly want to be long dollars and risk being bitten
by the Fed," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
The euro hit a three-week low of $1.2802 in Asian trade,
breaking below support at its 200-day moving average at $1.2823.
A daily close below $1.2823 could signal further weakness ahead.
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto, said she expects the euro to trade in a range of
between $1.28 to $1.32 against the U.S. dollar until there is a
catalyst sufficiently large to push it out. She added that
Scotia's year-end target was $1.26 for the currency pair.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's
review of Spain's sovereign rating. Europe's fourth largest
economy may be downgraded to junk status, piling pressure on it
to seek an international bailout soon.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But
until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward
pressure on the euro."
DOLLAR WEAKNESS
Speculators boosted bets against the dollar in the latest
week to the highest in more than a year, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 77.96
yen, off a more than two-week low of 77.43 yen hit on Friday.
The euro rose 0.5 percent against the Japanese
currency to 100.45 yen.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey of business
sentiment released on Monday showed big Japanese manufacturers
expect the dollar to average around 79.06 yen in the fiscal year
through March 2013.
The survey also showed the mood among major manufacturers
worsened in the latest quarter and was likely to stay gloomy,
dragged down by weak Chinese and European demand.
Data on Monday showed China's factory purchasing managers'
index rose to 49.8 in September from August's 49.2. The figure
was in line with expectations but pointed to a continued
contraction in activity.