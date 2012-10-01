* Fed's Bernanke defends loose monetary policy, market
steady
* Likely Moody's downgrade could push Madrid to seek bailout
* Euro zone PMI not as bad as earlier estimates
* U.S. manufacturing sector rises in September
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 1 The dollar fell from a
three-week high and the yen weakened broadly on Monday as a rise
in U.S. manufacturing activity prompted a sell-off in
safe-haven currencies.
The U.S. manufacturing sector last month grew for the first
time since May, getting a boost from new orders. Also giving
risk appetite a boost was an increase in Germany's purchasing
managers' index (PMI), which grew last month to its highest
reading since March, although it was still below the
expansionary 50-mark.
"While the U.S. economy experienced a 'soft patch' in growth
during Q3, today's report adds to evidence of a modest recovery
in Q3," wrote Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at
BNY Mellon Global Markets in New York.
"Global markets reacted more strongly than expected to this
second-order release, suggesting sensitivity to upside U.S.
economic surprises," Woolfolk wrote clients.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the
loose monetary policy encompassed in its controversial
bond-buying plan, saying it was necessary to support a flagging
economic recovery.
Bernanke added the central bank still expects the economy to
grow but not quickly enough to bring down unemployment. He also
said he does not see an inconsistency between the Fed's policies
and maintaining a strong U.S. dollar.
Factory activity in China also contracted, in a sign the
world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh consecutive
quarter. China has been a crucial engine of global growth.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance
against six major currencies, was last down 0.14 percent at
79.825 after rising as high as 80.147, its strongest level since
Sept. 11.
Speculators boosted bets against the safe-haven dollar in
the latest week to the highest in more than a year, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The euro, on the other hand, rallied from three-week lows
against the dollar, boosted mainly by the German data and decent
manufacturing numbers from debt-plagued Spain and Italy. But
traders said gains could be limited by concerns about a possible
credit rating downgrade for Spain.
The euro rose 0.19 percent to $1.2883, although some
analysts said its resilience was due less to confidence in the
euro zone than to dollar weakness after the Fed unleashed its
third round of monetary easing last month.
The common currency hit a three-week low of $1.2802 in
Asian trade, breaking below support at its 200-day moving
average at $1.2823. A daily close below $1.2823 could signal
further weakness ahead.
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto, said she expects the euro to trade in a range of
between $1.28 to $1.32 against the U.S. dollar until there is a
catalyst sufficiently large to push it out. She added that
Scotia's year-end target was $1.26 for the currency pair.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's
review of Spain's sovereign rating. Europe's fourth largest
economy may be downgraded to junk status, piling pressure on it
to seek an international bailout soon.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But
until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward
pressure on the euro."
YEN WEAKNESS
The yen, another safe-haven, also suffered a setback in the
wake of the upbeat U.S. manufacturing report.
The dollar edged up 0.15 percent against the yen to 78.02
yen, off a more than two-week low of 77.43 yen hit on Friday.
The euro rose 0.29 percent against the Japanese
currency to 100.55 yen.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey of business
sentiment released on Monday showed big Japanese manufacturers
expect the dollar to average around 79.06 yen in the fiscal year
through March 2013.
The survey also showed the mood among major manufacturers
worsened in the latest quarter and was likely to stay gloomy,
dragged down by weak Chinese and European demand.