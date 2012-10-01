* Fed's Bernanke defends loose monetary policy, market
steady
* Likely Moody's downgrade could push Madrid to seek bailout
* Euro zone PMI not as bad as earlier estimates
* U.S. manufacturing sector improves in September
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 1 The U.S. dollar fell from a
three-week high against major currencies but the yen weakened on
Monday after a report of a rise in U.S. manufacturing activity
prompted a sell-off in safe-haven currencies.
The U.S. manufacturing sector in September grew for the
first time since May, getting a boost from new orders. Also
giving risk appetite a boost was an increase in Germany's
purchasing managers' index (PMI), which rose last month to its
highest reading since March, although it was still below the
50-mark dividing expansion from contraction.
"While the U.S. economy experienced a 'soft patch' in growth
during Q3, today's report adds to evidence of a modest
recovery," wrote Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at
BNY Mellon Global Markets in New York.
"Global markets reacted more strongly than expected to this
second-order release, suggesting sensitivity to upside U.S.
economic surprises," Woolfolk wrote clients.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the
Fed's loose monetary policy and its controversial bond-buying
plan, saying it was necessary to support a flagging economic
recovery.
Bernanke added the central bank still expects the economy to
grow but not quickly enough to bring down unemployment. He also
said he does not see an inconsistency between the Fed's policies
and maintaining a strong U.S. dollar.
However, factory activity in China was weak contracted, in
a sign the world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh
consecutive quarter. China has been a crucial engine of global
growth.
The U.S. dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's
performance against six major currencies, was last down 0.15
percent at 79.815 after rising as high as 80.147, its strongest
level since Sept. 11.
Speculators boosted bets against the safe-haven dollar in
the latest week to the highest in more than a year, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The euro, on the other hand, rallied from three-week lows
against the dollar, boosted mainly by the German data and decent
manufacturing numbers from debt-plagued Spain and Italy. But
traders said gains could be limited by concerns about a possible
credit rating downgrade for Spain.
The euro rose 0.22 percent to $1.2886, although some
analysts said its resilience was due less to confidence in the
euro zone than to dollar weakness after the Fed unleashed its
third round of monetary easing last month.
The common currency hit a three-week low of $1.2802 in
Asian trade, breaking below support at its 200-day moving
average at $1.2823. A daily close below $1.2823 could signal
further weakness ahead.
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital
in Toronto, said she expects the euro to trade in a range of
between $1.28 to $1.32 against the U.S. dollar until there is a
catalyst sufficiently large to push it out of the range. She
added that Scotia's year-end target was $1.26 for the currency
pair.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of a review by credit
agency Moody's of Spain's sovereign debt rating. Europe's fourth
largest economy may be downgraded to junk status, adding
pressure for the country to seek an international bailout soon.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro," said Adam Myers,
senior foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "But
until that happens, weak economic data will add to the downward
pressure on the euro."
YEN WEAKNESS
The yen, another safe-haven, also suffered a setback in the
wake of the upbeat U.S. manufacturing report.
The dollar edged up 0.13 percent against the yen to 78.00
yen, off a more than two-week low of 77.43 yen hit on Friday.
The euro rose 0.29 percent against the Japanese
currency to 100.50 yen.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey of business
sentiment released on Monday showed big Japanese manufacturers
expect the dollar to average around 79.06 yen in the fiscal year
through March 2013.
The survey also showed the mood among major manufacturers
worsened in the latest quarter and was likely to stay gloomy,
dragged down by weak Chinese and European demand.