* ADP report showed U.S. added 162,000 private-sector jobs
* Euro expected to hold above $1.28
* Investors uncertain about Spanish bailout
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The dollar rose across the board
on Wednesday after data showed a rise in U.S private-sector jobs
and service-sector activity last month, increasing optimism that
the world's largest economy may be on a more stable path to
recovery.
The greenback touched two-week highs against the yen and
gained against most currencies, including sterling as well as
the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Upbeat U.S. data can only boost the dollar from here on,
analysts said, given that the Federal Reserve has already
announced a third round of monetary stimulus for the economy.
The Fed's move is viewed as negative for the greenback because
it entails flooding the market with dollars, depressing its
value.
U.S. private-sector employers added 162,000 jobs in
September, exceeding consensus forecasts, while a U.S. service
sector activity index from the Institute for Supply Management
picked up last month..
Few analysts, though, would stake their bets on an ADP report
many feel is not an accurate reflection of the U.S. labor
market. Analysts also were worried about the drop in the
employment index of the ISM services-sector index, which could
augur badly for Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
"The ISM and the ADP report suggest that jobs growth may not
be as strong as economists expect," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York. She added that
while private-sector payrolls beat expectations, the increase
was lower than the previous month.
The dollar rose as high 78.58 after the data, its
highest since Sept. 19. It was last at 78.57 yen, up 0.5 percent
on the day.
Jamie Coleman, currency strategist at Forexlive.com in
Boston, cited bankers as he noted an uptick in speculative
demand for dollar/yen on an improving technical backdrop.
"Jawboning from the new finance minister and threats of
foreign bond buying by the Japanese authorities are helping
improve sentiment toward the greenback," Coleman said.
The euro, meanwhile, edged lower against the dollar, as
investors grew uncertain about the prospects of Spain seeking a
bailout, a move that would prompt the European Central Bank to
buy Spanish bonds and lower the country's borrowing costs.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday quashed speculation
the country could apply for a bailout as soon as this weekend.
Most market participants, though, were convinced that Spain
will eventually request aid, which could push the euro above
$1.30 again.
The single currency was last down less than 0.1
percent at $1.2907, well above the three-week low of $1.2802 hit
on Monday. It may test Tuesday's peak of $1.2968.
Investors are now looking ahead to key policy meetings from
the European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week.
Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York, believes the BOE is likely to wait until
next month to announce additional easing measures, giving itself
more time to assess the domestic economy and global headwinds.
He also thinks the ECB would wait it out as well, and he
expects more clarification from ECB President Mario Draghi about
the bank's bond-buying program.
STRUGGLING AUSSIE
The Australian dollar fell broadly. Other commodity- and
growth-linked currencies like the Canadian and New Zealand
dollars followed suit after Australia posted its biggest trade
deficit in 3-1/2 years as falling prices for iron ore and coal
dented export earnings.
The euro rose to a 3-1/2 month high of A$1.2664,
while the Australian dollar also fell against the U.S. currency
to US$1.0193, its lowest level since Sept. 6. The Aussie was
last at US$1.0219, down 0.5 percent.
Against the Canadian dollar, the U.S. dollar also hit an
almost one-month high of C$0.9884.
The Aussie was also weighed down by expectations that
domestic interest rates will be cut further, after the Reserve
Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut its cash rate by 25 basis
points to 3.25 percent, the lowest level in three years.