* Draghi says ECB ready to implement bond-buy plan
* ECB leaves rates unchanged at 0.75 pct, Spain in focus
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro hit two-week highs
against the dollar and yen on Thursday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed his commitment to preserve
the region's monetary system and its currency.
In a news conference, Draghi said "the euro is
irreversible", adding that he remains firmly committed to
keeping the "singleness" of monetary policy in the euro zone.
This was not the first time that Draghi came out in defense
of the euro. In July, he vowed to do whatever it takes to keep
the single currency in place, fuelling a euro recovery that
lifted it from two-year lows.
Draghi on Thursday also said the ECB was prepared to
implement a bond purchase plan that would lower borrowing costs
for the region's indebted countries.
"What strikes me was Draghi reiterating his commitment to
preserve the euro and that has eased break-up concerns," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
"His commitment to the bond-buying plan was a positive for
the euro as well."
Players expected few surprises from Draghi's news conference
after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 0.75
percent.
In early New York trading, the euro rose to $1.2996,
its highest since Sept. 21. It was last at $1.2975, up 0.7
percent. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.7 percent to 102.01
yen.
Anticipation that Spain will ask for a bailout and trigger
the ECB's bond-buying plan has made investors wary of selling
the euro although uncertainty about when such a request could
come has limited the currency's gains.
Analysts believed, however, Spain's budget proposal seemed
designed with a bailout request in mind.
Also in focus on Thursday was a debt auction at which Spain
raised 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) selling tranches of bonds
maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Yields fell from the previous
auction.
The euro rose to a two-week high against the Swiss franc at
1.2136 and a two-week peak against the pound
at 80.51 pence.
The pound rose against the dollar to $1.6149 after
the Bank of England kept rates and its quantitative easing total
on hold as expected.