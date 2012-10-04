* Draghi affirms support for the euro
* ECB leaves rate unchanged at 0.75 percent, Spain in focus
* Markets wary of BoJ decision
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro hit two-week highs
against the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday after the European
Central Bank's chief said the ECB was ready to implement a
bond-buying program that would lower borrowing costs for
debt-stricken countries.
Investors were anticipating details about the ECB's bond
buying scheme, a key ingredient of the bank's overall strategy
to counter the euro zone's debt crisis. While ECB President
Mario Draghi did not provide specifics about the scheme in his
news conference, his assurances that the ECB has a "fully
effective backstop mechanism in place" to implement the plan
cheered investors.
Draghi said the ECB's decision to undertake bond purchases
has eased tensions in the region.
"The markets are rallying ... on the idea that the ECB is
standing ready to act if necessary," said Neal Gilbert, currency
strategist at GFT in New Jersey.
Draghi also affirmed his commitment to preserve the region's
monetary system and currency. He said the " euro is
irreversible", adding that he remains firmly committed to
keeping the "singleness" of monetary policy in the euro zone.
This was not the first time that Draghi came out in defense
of the euro. In July, he vowed to do whatever it takes to keep
the euro zone common currency in place, fuelling a euro recovery
that lifted it from two-year lows.
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington said his commitment to preserve the euro
further eased break-up concerns.
Players overall expected few surprises from Draghi's news
conference after the central bank held its benchmark interest
rate at 0.75 percent.
In midday New York trading, the euro was up 0.8 percent at
$1.3002. It hit a high of $1.3012, its strongest level
since Sept. 21. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.7 percent to
102.01 yen, after hitting a two-week peak of 102.13
yen.
Anticipation that Spain will ask for a bailout and trigger
the ECB's bond-buying plan has made investors wary of selling
the euro although uncertainty about when such a request could
come has limited the currency's gains.
Analysts believed, however, Spain's budget proposal seemed
designed with a bailout request in mind.
Also in focus on Thursday was a debt auction at which Spain
raised 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) selling tranches of bonds
maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Yields fell from the previous
auction.
The euro rose to a two-week high against the Swiss franc at
1.2136 and a two-week peak against the pound
at 80.51 pence. In midday trading, the euro was flat
against these currencies.
The pound rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.6160
after the Bank of England kept rates and its
quantitative easing total on hold as expected.
BOJ AHEAD
The yen was broadly sluggish, dropping to a two-week low
versus the dollar and euro, with investors wary the
Bank of Japan may surprise on Friday by easing policy.
The dollar was last flat at 78.46 yen.
The BoJ, which only last month boosted its asset-buying
program, has been under intense political pressure to offer more
stimulus to spur growth and weaken the yen.
The BoJ was expected to stand pat at its Oct. 4-5 meeting to
gauge the effects of its latest easing. Pressure to ease further
was expected to continue ahead of its Oct. 30 policy meeting.