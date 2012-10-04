* Draghi affirms support for the euro
* ECB keeps rate at 0.75 percent, Spain in focus
* Markets wary of BoJ interest rate decision
By Daniel Bases and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro hit two-week highs
against the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday after the European
Central Bank's chief said the ECB was ready to implement a
bond-buying program that would lower borrowing costs for
debt-stricken countries.
Details about the ECB's bond-buying scheme are not yet
known, but it represents a key ingredient in the bank's overall
strategy to counter the euro zone's debt crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi gave assurance that the ECB has a
"fully effective backstop mechanism in place" to implement the
plan. No specifics about the scheme were disclosed in his news
conference, but the euro gained in anticipation.
Few surprises came in Draghi's news conference after the ECB
kept a benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent.
Draghi said the ECB's decision to undertake bond purchases
had eased tensions in the region.
"The markets are rallying ... on the idea that the ECB is
standing ready to act if necessary," said Neal Gilbert, currency
strategist at GFT in New Jersey.
Draghi also affirmed his commitment to preserving the
region's monetary system and currency. He said the " euro is
irreversible," and that he remained firmly committed to keeping
the "singleness" of monetary policy in the euro zone.
In July, he vowed to do whatever it would take to keep the
euro zone's common currency in place, sparking a rally from
two-year lows. That has helped ease concerns of a euro-zone
breakup.
The euro pulled away from gains of nearly 1 percent on the
day after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September
meeting showed broad agreement that more policy stimulus was
needed. The bank also talked about adopting numerical thresholds
for inflation and unemployment to serve as guideposts on policy.
Last month. the Fed launched open-ended large-scale buying
of mortgage bonds to boost the economy.
The trimming of the euro's gains preceded Friday's September
U.S. employment report, where economists polled by Reuters
expect a modest increase of 113,000 new jobs, with the U.S.
unemployment rate edging up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in
August.
"I'm not saying it's less important than in prior months,
but the open-ended pledge on bond buying may be taking some
steam out of the report," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at
Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut. He noted that
market reaction could prove muted.
At the close of New York trade, the euro pared its early
gains of nearly 1 percent. It stood at $1.3018, up 0.88 percent.
It hit a high of $1.3031, its strongest level since Sept.
21. Against the yen, the euro rose 0.88 percent to 102.16 yen
, after hitting a two-week peak of 102.18 yen.
ALL EYES ON SPAIN
The chance of Spain asking for a bailout and triggering the
ECB's bond-buying plan has made investors wary of selling the
euro. At the same time, uncertainty about when Spain is likely
to make such a request has limited the currency's gains.
Analysts believed, however, that Spain's budget proposal
seemed designed with a bailout request in mind.
Also in focus on Thursday was a debt auction at which Spain
raised 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) selling tranches of bonds
maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Yields fell from the previous
auction.
The euro rose to a two-week high against the Swiss franc but
has since pulled back to break even on the day at 1.2110
. It retreated slightly from a two-week peak against
the pound at 80.42 pence.
The pound rose 0.75 percent against the dollar to $1.6195
< GBP=D4> after the Bank of England kept rates and its
quantitative easing total, as expected, on hold.
BOJ AHEAD
The yen was broadly sluggish, dropping to a two-week low
versus the dollar and euro, with investors wary that
the Bank of Japan may surprise on Friday by easing policy.
The dollar was last flat at 78.48 yen.
The BoJ, which only last month boosted its asset-buying
program, has been under intense political pressure to offer more
monetary stimulus to try to spur growth and weaken the yen.
The BoJ is expected to hold rates unchanged at its Oct. 4-5
meeting in order to gauge the effects of its latest easing.
Pressure to ease further was expected to continue ahead of its
Oct. 30 policy meeting.
"Given that the BoJ just decided on additional easing at its
last meeting two weeks ago (Sept. 18-19), we think it is likely
to remain on hold at its 4-5 October policy meeting, unless the
yen rises sharply for some reason and leads the MoF to consider
intervening in the currency markets," Bank of America Merrill
Lynch wrote to clients in a note on Thursday.