* U.S. unemployment rate drops to 4-year low
* Jobs report won't keep Fed from doing QE
* BoJ keeps monetary policy steady
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 5 The dollar climbed to two-week
highs against the yen on Friday after U.S. data showed the
unemployment rate dropped to near a four-year low in September,
suggesting an improving labor market.
The euro also rose to a two-week high versus the greenback
and yen. The Australian and New Zealand dollars recovered from
recent selling.
While new jobs created last month were broadly in line with
expectations, the unemployment rate was lower than expected and
payroll figures for July and August were revised higher by
86,000 jobs.
"The details were about as good as they realistically could
be under the circumstances," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
The euro rose as high as $1.3050, the highest since
Sept. 21. It was last at $1.3047, up 0.2 percent. Strategists
said the euro could rise further but there was resistance around
$1.3172, the September high.
Against the yen, the euro advanced to a two-week peak of
102.80, up 0.6 percent.
Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York, said the U.S. employment report
was "decidedly mixed." He cited the household survey which
showed 873,000 more jobs created, "the most in a couple of
decades," but two-thirds of these were part-time jobs.
He also pointed to data in the report showing factories lost
16,000 jobs in September. Over the past three months, factories
have lost about 21,000 net jobs. "The favorable trend for
manufacturing employment has clearly leveled off," Chandler
said.
Some analysts said the U.S. jobs data was not strong enough
for the Federal Reserve to consider ending monetary easing.
YEN-AVERSE INVESTORS
Investors are wary of buying the yen on concerns that the
Japanese authorities could intervene to weaken it. Japanese
officials have expressed concerns about the strength of the yen
in recent weeks.
The yen earlier nudged higher after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy unchanged and held off from additional easing
measures. The reaction was limited, however, as Friday's
decision was in line with expectations.
Traders said the dollar would probably find support from
buyers at 78.00 yen, while the resistance came in at the
100-day moving average around 78.83 yen.