* Euro-zone ministers say Spain does not need help
* Euro's rally from Friday's U.S. jobs data fades
* World Bank warns on China; Aussie dollar hits 3-month low
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The euro retreated from a
two-week high against the dollar and yen on Monday as
uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro-zone ministers said
Spain did not need a bailout yet.
Rising concern about the global economy after the World Bank
scaled back its forecast for East Asia and nervousness about
corporate earnings also drove investors into currencies
perceived as safe havens.
Euro-zone finance ministers delivered a united defense of
Spain on Monday, saying the country was taking steps to overhaul
its economy, funding itself successfully in the financial
markets and did not need a bailout, at least for now.
The meeting comes as investors focused on whether and when
Spain will request aid as it struggles to manage its public
finances and recapitalize banks. EU leaders are scheduled to
meet at the end of next week.
The euro showed a muted reaction to the euro zone's finance
ministers meeting. Liquidity was thin because of holidays in
Japan and North America.
"Perhaps those types of comments are not necessarily
positive for the euro, in the sense that markets are still
looking for a Spanish request as the next big step forward for
Europe," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2971. It had
hit a two-week high of $1.3071 on Reuters data on Friday after
an unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate sparked selling of
less risky assets such as the dollar and yen.
Against the yen, it lost 1.1 percent to 101.40,
retreating from a high of 102.80 on Friday. Traders reported
selling by a U.S. investment bank, with a break through its
200-day moving average around 101.75 yen accelerating the move.
Investors were cautious as the third-quarter earnings season
gets under way. Another reason to avoid risk came from the World
Bank, which cut its growth forecasts for the East Asia and
Pacific region, warning that a slowdown in China could get
worse.
"There is some general risk aversion stemming probably from
numerous reports that Q3 earnings reports will be poor," said
Rabobank analyst Jane Foley.
Some strategists said the potential for positive headlines
from this week's meetings of euro-zone finance ministers and the
International Monetary Fund could give the euro a boost. Morgan
Stanley advised buying the euro at $1.2950, with a target of
$1.3400 and a stop at $1.2870.
The euro has climbed more than 7 percent since hitting a
two-year low of $1.2040 in late July, bolstered by hopes of
European Central Bank action to help quell the region's debt
crisis.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar dropped to a
three-month low of $1.0149, before recovering to $1.0211, up 0.3
percent for the day. The Aussie dollar is particularly sensitive
to the outlook for Chinese growth.
The World Bank expects China to grow at a rate of 7.7
percent this year, down from a previous projection of 8.2
percent.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 78.18 yen. It reached
a session peak of 78.87 yen on Friday, on Reuters data.
"The impression I get is just above 79, there's a lot of
sellers," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign-exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.