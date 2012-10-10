* Dollar index holds near 1-month high
* Euro likely to see range-trade between $1.2820 and $1.31
* Markets eye Greece talk with lenders, Spain decision on
bailout
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 10 The euro was stable against the
dollar on Wednesday after a two-day decline as investors waited
to see whether debt-ridden Spain would ask for a bailout for its
public finances.
Traders said the euro is likely to trade in a range in the
near term, with good support from its 200-day moving average
around $1.2820, followed by the Oct. 1 low of $1.2802. A break
below there would leave it vulnerable to more falls.
"The euro fell towards the 200-day simple moving average and
we saw it rebound ahead of that level," said Eric Viloria,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York. "We are
expecting the euro to continue to consolidate between there and
$1.31 until we can get any major new catalysts."
European Union leaders are scheduled to meet at the end of
next week, with Spain expected to be a focus of discussion. Euro
zone finance ministers delivered a united defense of Spain at a
meeting this week, saying the country did not need a bailout, at
least for now.
The euro was little changed at $1.2881, erasing the
losses which had taken it to a session low of $1.2833 on Reuters
data, the weakest since Oct. 1.
A Spanish bailout deal is seen by most traders as positive
for the euro because it would activate the European Central
Bank's bond-buying program aimed at reducing borrowing costs for
debt-ridden countries.
The euro has rallied 7 percent since hitting a two-year low
of $1.2040 in late July after ECB head Mario Draghi pledged to
do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.
"The market had factored in that the ECB had gone to all
these lengths to resurrect the bond-buying plan with Spain in
mind, and Spain just hasn't taken the bait as yet," Standard
Bank's head of G10 currency research Steve Barrow said.
"If Spain had made that request when the euro was strong and
bond yields had already come down quite a bit, positive momentum
could have pushed the euro/dollar on to $1.35. The problem now
is that maybe their chance has been missed, and instead perhaps
Spain will now not do anything until yields start to move up."
Unease over Spain's future, which has pushed investors back
to less risky debt despite the low yields on offer, was
reflected in strong demand in a 3.1 billion euro sale of
five-year German bonds, which are seen as a safe-haven
investment, on Wednesday.
Draghi said the region faced a long road to recovery,
despite the ECB's plan to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone
countries, and that there was no alternative to budget
austerity.
Investors are also fretting about whether Greece will agree
terms with its "troika" of international lenders - the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund -
for the next tranche of funds needed to keep the country afloat.
Without the 31.5-billion-euro tranche, Greece says it will
run out of money by the end of November.
German newspapers attacked "ungrateful" Greeks for the
hostile public reception they gave Angela Merkel in Athens and
some criticised the Chancellor's generosity for promising they
would stay in the euro zone.
Merkel reaffirmed her commitment to keeping Greece in the
euro but offered Prime Minister Antonis Samaras no concrete
relief ahead of a report next month by the "troika" of
international creditors on Greece's progress on savings targets.
"They haven't met many, or most of their goals and are not
likely in the next couple of months, so it really depends on the
willingness of the troika to keep paying for Greece," said
Tatjana Michel, director of currency analysis at Charles Schwab
in San Francisco.
She said comments by European politicians and Greek leaders
suggested both sides want Greece to stay in the euro, so "I can
imagine that they will find ways to somehow finance Greece."
Against the yen, the euro was flat at 100.84 yen,
while the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 78.27 yen. The dollar index
was flat at 79.935, having earlier hit 80.186, its
strongest since Sept. 11.
The Australian dollar rose after a successful sale of
Australian long-dated bonds boosted demand. It was last up 0.4
percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.0240.