* Euro likely to see range trading between $1.2820 and $1.31
* Markets eye Greece talk with lenders, Spain bailout move
NEW YORK, Oct 10 The euro advanced against the
dollar on Wednesday after a two-day decline but uncertainty
about whether debt-ridden Spain would ask for a bailout and
Greece would get more money from its lenders could limit gains.
European Union leaders are scheduled to meet at the end of
next week, with Spain expected to be a focus of discussion. Euro
zone finance ministers delivered a united defense of Spain at a
meeting this week, saying it did not need a bailout for now.
A Spanish bailout deal is seen by most traders as positive
for the euro because it would activate the European Central
Bank's bond-buying program aimed at reducing borrowing costs for
debt-ridden countries.
"The market had factored in that the ECB had gone to all
these lengths to resurrect the bond-buying plan with Spain in
mind, and Spain just hasn't taken the bait as yet," Standard
Bank's head of G10 currency research Steve Barrow said in
London.
"The problem now is that maybe their chance has been missed,
and instead perhaps Spain will now not do anything until yields
start to move up."
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2899, recovering from
losses that had taken it to a session low of $1.2833 on Reuters
data, the weakest level since Oct. 1.
The euro has rallied 7 percent since hitting a two-year low
of $1.2040 in late July after ECB head Mario Draghi pledged to
do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.
Traders said the euro is likely to trade in a range in the
near term, with good support from its 200-day moving average
around $1.2820, followed by the Oct. 1 low of $1.2802. A break
below that would leave it vulnerable to more falls.
"The euro fell towards the 200-day simple moving average and
we saw it rebound ahead of that level," said Eric Viloria,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York. "We are
expecting the euro to continue to consolidate between there and
$1.31 until we can get any major new catalysts."
Investors are also fretting about whether Greece will agree
terms with its "troika" of international lenders - the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund -
for the next tranche of funds needed to keep the country afloat.
Without the 31.5-billion-euro tranche, Greece says it will
run out of money by the end of November.
German newspapers attacked "ungrateful" Greeks for the
hostile public reception they gave Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Athens and some criticized her generosity for promising that
Greece would stay in the euro zone.
While Merkel reaffirmed her commitment to keeping Greece in
the euro, she offered Prime Minister Antonis Samaras no concrete
relief ahead of a report next month by the "troika" of
international creditors on Greece's progress on savings targets.
"They haven't met many, or most of their goals, and are not
likely in the next couple of months, so it really depends on the
willingness of the troika to keep paying for Greece," said
Tatjana Michel, director of currency analysis at Charles Schwab
in San Francisco.
But she said comments by European politicians and Greek
leaders suggested both sides want Greece to stay in the euro, so
"I can imagine that they will find ways to somehow finance
Greece."
Unease over Spain's future, which has pushed investors back
to less risky debt despite the low yields on offer, was
reflected in strong demand in a 3.1 billion euro sale of
five-year German bonds, which are seen as a safe-haven
investment, on Wednesday.
Draghi said the region faced a long road to recovery,
despite the ECB's plan to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone
countries, and that there was no alternative to budget
austerity.
The currency market showed little reaction to the Federal
Reserve's Beige Book report, which said economic activity is
expanding modestly in most regions of the United States though
pockets of weakness and strained labor markets remain a problem
for some districts.
Against the yen, the euro was flat at 100.79 yen,
while the dollar fell 0.1 percent to 78.15 yen.
The Australian dollar rose after a successful sale of
Australian long-dated bonds boosted demand. It was last up 0.3
percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.0231.